LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday and Sunday the U.S. Sugar Express steam locomotive made a stop at the Lake Placid Depot Museum. Saturday it was to pick up and deliver Toys for Tots and Sunday for its first excursion trip. Hundreds of spectators young and old stood close to the tracks to watch the majestic train pull into the depot, which was named to the National Register of Historical Places in 1993.
The steam locomotive #148 rolled off the plant floor in Richmond, Virginia on April 1920. It then hauled passengers and freight for Florida East Coast Railway.
In 1952, it was acquired by U.S. Sugar to haul sugarcane from field to mill. Diesel-electric began to replace the steam engine in 1969 and the steam locomotive was sold. After many owners it was reacquired by U.S Sugar in 2016 and it took thousands of hours to restore.
One hundred years after it was built, its renovation was completed in April of 2020. Last weekend, Lake Placid’s Depot Museum was honored to be its first excursion stop.
Saturday it was Santa and Mrs. Santa’s turn to ride from Clewiston to Lake Placid. They were joined by U.S. Marine Captain Elliott, Sgt. Kiparski, Sgt. Gergas and Cpl. Neel. They worked with U.S. Sugar to collect and deliver Toys for Tots to agencies who requested the toys in the surrounding counties.
Ryan Duffy of U.S. Sugar proudly said, “We’ve collected over 2,000 toys given by our employees, purchased by U.S. Sugar or donated by area businesses and individuals.”
Aaron Rapp was on hand as vice coordinator for the Highlands County Toys for Tots program.
As Santa (Tim Ferenan) stepped off the train, he took a seat in an overstuffed chair donated by Badcock Furniture while hundreds of children formed a long line to have a chance to sit on his lap and tell him their Christmas wishes. Mrs. Santa (Patrice Klark) and the Marines then passed out playing cards, coloring books, stuffed dolls, and train whistles to the children while they awaited their turn to talk personally to Santa.
Train buffs and other visitors snapped photo after photo of the train. The Lake Placid Depot Museum saw hundreds of visitors touring the historical building to learn of the rich history of Lake Placid captured inside the walls. A raffle ticket winner of wines from the vineyards of Secret Gardens Winery & Farm was drawn Sunday afternoon as the train was ready to head south.
Sunday was Excursion Day. Forty-eight folks purchased a $148 ticket to have bragging rites to claim they were on the first trip. Train buffs came to Clewiston from New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Vermont, Florida and Highlands County to catch the train trip to Lake Placid. The tickets were sold out in 14 minutes. Hundreds not taking the trip arrived at the Depot Museum to view the train, watch the bellowing smoke and hear the conductor sound the train’s whistle. Lake Placid’s Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush was on hand to welcome the visitors.
Besides those paying for the trip, a number were recognized with an honor ride from Clewiston to Lake Placid. First was Jerry Pendarvis for his years of service as a volunteer, board member, president and now past president of the Lake Placid Historical Society/Depot Museum. He was joined by the current president of the board, Maria Hagg. Others like Tommy Marks were honored for their work in making the area beautiful for the event. Although not on the train ride, Depot Museum board member and treasurer Margaret Dear put in hours of hard work to make the weekend a great success.
U.S. Sugar is planning to develop regular excursions and a variety of other events. Keep checking their Facebook for further updates.
U.S. Sugar is the only sugarcane farming company in the contiguous United States that transports its cane to a sugar factory by train. The Sugar Express is an outreach, educational, tourism program featuring restored steam locomotive #148. Their sugar accounts for 10% of all sugar produced in the United States. They ship 42,000 tons of sugar each day. They also pride themselves in donating hundreds of thousands of nutritious green beans and five hundred thousand ears of corn to churches, healthcare providers, food banks and families across South Florida.
U.S. Sugar also offers group ”Raisin’ Cane Tours” where guests can visit and view the entire process of making sugar from field to mill. For information contact the Clewiston, Florida Chamber of Commerce.
The Lake Placid Depot Museum on Park Avenue off Main Avenue in Lake Placid is open this season on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They welcome and will train volunteer docents to work convenient hours as well as welcome memberships. Contact Maria Hagg for information at 863-243-4011.
With the excitement generated with the first excursion trip of the U.S. Sugar Express you can bet it will be back again soon and often. Stop in the Depot Museum for updates.