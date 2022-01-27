CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the USSF-8 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command lifted off on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. To date ULA has launched 148 times with 100 percent mission success.
“ULA continues to launch national security assets into highly complex orbits. The USSF-8 mission was successfully delivered to near-geosynchronous orbit after a nearly 7-hour mission,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. “We want to thank the U.S. Space Force and our mission partners for their teamwork for the successful launch and delivery to orbit.”
The USSF-8 mission saw the launch of two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, to a near-geosynchronous orbit approximately 22,300 miles above the equator. Data from the GSSAP satellites will contribute to timely and accurate orbital predictions, enhancing our knowledge of the GEO environment and further enabling space flight safety including satellite collision avoidance.
The mission launched on an Atlas V 511 configuration rocket, that included a 5-meter short payload fairing. The Atlas booster for this mission was powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the RL10C-1 engine for the Centaur upper stage and Northrop Grumman provided the Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM) 63 solid rocket booster.
This was the 91st launch of the Atlas V rocket. ULA’s next launch is the GOES-T mission for NASA, planned for Mar. 1, 2022, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.