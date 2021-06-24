PORT CANAVERAL — Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Mike Fincke were on hand at Port Canaveral on Monday, as United Launch Alliance showed off the first stage of an Atlas V Centaur rocket that was unloaded from ULA RocketShip Monday morning. The booster will launch the Boeing Starliner that will take three astronauts to the International Space Station later this year.
The rocket and booster will be taken to the ULA Vertical Integration Facility, where everything will be assembled and tested and then moved by railroad tracks to the launch complex.
Wilmore and Fincke answered questions from the media, while Nicole Mann — the third astronaut who will partake in next month’s Orbital Flight Test-2 — was unavailable due to previous commitments.