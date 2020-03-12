AVON PARK — Since its inception in 1925, the United States Navy Band has been entertaining audiences and supporting the Navy with some of America’s finest musicians performing more than 270 public concerts and 1,300 ceremonies each year.
The chorus and band have performed at presidential inaugurations, memorial services at Arlington National Cemetery, representing the men and women of the largest, most versatile navel force on the planet today.
Monday over 1,000 guests who were offered free tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis listened to music and songs from “Fly Me To The Moon,” to “Lean on Me,” to a rousing rendition of “God Bless America.” It brought chills and joy to the audience at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Art on the campus of South Florida State College. The college sponsored the concert. There was not an empty seat.
Kenneth C. Collins, Captain, USN Commanding Officer and conductor said that “the band and chorus represents more than 330,000 sailors working around the world to keep our nation free and safe.”
The 44 Navy enlisted band members from piccolo to tube players, 18 chorus members and nine staff from Fremont, California, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Buffalo, New York played and sang their hearts out. The audience stood, clapped and cheered after everyone of the fourteen selected pieces were played and sung. At the conclusion of the concert an exuberant standing ovation brought the conductor back to play “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The audience joined in with enthusiasm.
The Highlands County Sheriffs color guard opened the performance by presenting colors as the band, chorus and audience rose to the singing of the “National Anthem.”
A tribute was made to each branch of service as retired military in the theater were asked to stand when the band played the theme song of each branch. Hundreds of the retired military men and women audience members proudly stood. Some had tears in their eyes as they recalled their service to America as Captain Collins gave them a hearty salute as they rose.
The band and chorus’ National Tour began Feb. 25 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and will commence in Greensboro, North Carolina March 17. They will visit nine cities in Florida, also performing in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
The United States Navy Band travels America constantly reaffirming why they are, “The World’s Finest.” Last Monday night they connected with a Highland County audience that hopes they come back to Avon Park soon. Patriotism was alive and well at the Wildstein Center.