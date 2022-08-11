EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8-10:15 a.m. the Heartland Chapter 1240 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting a breakfast with both regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Location is the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport, 197 Challenger Drive. Follow the signs to Gate 24. The proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM program taught at the Highlands Aviation Academy held at the center. For further information, call 863-655-1104.
Master Gardeners
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners is holding several upcoming classes, including “Florida Vegetable Gardening’’ on Aug. 13; “Introduction to Beekeeping” on Sept. 10; and “Cold Protection for Your Plants” on Oct. 8. All classes are held at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. (at the corner of U.S. 27). For further information regarding registration, contact David Austin at 863-402-6540.
Car show and back to school drive
SEBRING — Innovative Fitness Studio will host a grand opening car show on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2-6 p.m. at 209 U.S. 27 South. Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Registration is $5 for your car or bike. Each registration comes with one raffle ticket. Anyone donating school supplies will receive an extra raffle ticket with each donation. Additional tickets available for purchase. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike and more. Classic 50/50 raffle. There will be food trucks and a DJ. To pre-register, visit Innovative Fitness Studio.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a discussion on British coins. Social distancing will be practiced, and guests will need to bring and wear a mask if not fully vaccinated.
AARP Driver Safety class
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the AARP will conduct its “Smart Driver Program” in one day (six hours). The location is at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive. There will be no driving or written test. Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Brats & Beer fundraiser
SEBRING — Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 — 7 p.m., St. Agnes Episcopal Church is hosting a Brats & Beer fundraiser. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fundraising donations will benefit our Outreach program. Tickets available at the Church office prior to the event. Church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive. For more information contact St. Agnes at 863-385-7649 or Marsha at 608-397-8833.
‘70s dance party fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is holding a fundraiser dinner/dance party on Saturday, Aug. 27 with social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing to follow. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and includes a roasted chicken dinner. This fundraiser benefits the Harry Anna Trust fund, which helps to provide youth programs through the state of Florida. Location is the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 on County Road 621. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge lounge or by calling Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
LakeSharks August Phlocking
SEBRING — Our Sunday, August 28 Phlocking will be held at the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. Please join us as we welcome Rich McGuire from 3 — 6 p.m. Need: Folders, filler paper, pens, pencils, glue, crayons, Kleenex, back-packs, notebooks, any school items. These items will be delivered to the Highlands County School Board Student Activities department to be used by the entire County’s school system via social workers as needed. Public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors!
Ladies of a Loss meeting
SEBRING — On Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at Dee’s Place on N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in the Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. We will be meeting at these two different locations on the last Monday of every month. There is no cost to join, as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Picnic and Fun Day
SEBRING — On Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day) the Parkway Free Will Baptist Church will host a Community Wide Picnic and Fun Day at the church beginning at noon with lunch for all. There will be a bouncy house and games for the children as well as a gift of school supplies for all school age children in attendance. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call Rick or Pam at 813-714-1669 or e-mail ricknorthrop13@yahoo.com.