Caladium Car & Bike Show
LAKE PLACID — Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the 2022 Caladium Festival Car & Bike Show promises to be the biggest ever. The Show will be at the Devane Park, at the end of East Interlake Boulevard, in downtown Lake Placid. We already have over double the number of cars pre-registered and all of the Caladium Festival vendor spaces are filled. Car registration begins at 7 a.m. This is a street vendor event, so streets will be blocked off for the 150-plus vendors! Bring your four-wheel, three-wheel, or two-wheel machine and join in on the fun. There will be dash plaques and goodie bags for the first 150 registered vehicles, trophy plaques, food vendors, and a beer garden. 50/50 tickets will be available three ways; your arm’s length – $5; your height – $10, or your car’s length – $20. With a show this size, the 50/50 payout will be more than handsome! This year’s “Best In Show” trophy is an awesome, 27-inch-tall, art piece, hand-made by local metal artist, Jamie Klemm.
Stuff the Bus
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 will hold a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive now through Aug. 5. The Elks ask that the community help fill the bus with supplies that will be donated to the children of the community. Supplies can be dropped off at the Elks Lounge at the Lodge, 200 County Road 621 East, from 1-7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Line dancing class moves
SEBRING — The Beginner Line Dancing class that took place at Lakeshore Mall will now take place Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. at 1570 Lakeview Drive, Suite 108 (gray building on the corner across from Dimitri’s). Instruction fee is $5 per person. General public is welcome. For information, contact instructor Dee Grevan at 863-471-3276 (home) or 863-214-6226 (cell).
Change of Pace seminar
SEBRING — Friday, July 29, from 10-11 a.m. “The Sandwich Generation” is presented by Abby Garcia, RN/CNE. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
Scenic cruise
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. & returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 for more information. (e-mail: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.
Hawaiian Luau Party
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 31 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Highlands County Moose Lodge will host a Luau party at 1318 W. Bell St. All proceeds to benefit Samaritan’s Touch Care Center. Menu is Caribbean shrimp with white rice or ham with candied sweet potatoes, both meals served with Caribbean fruit salad and Hawaiian rolls. Cost is $9. There will be live music by Mitch Stewart, a 50/50 raffle, and games. Open to Moose members, friends and family!
LP Elks Back to School Bash
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 will be hosting a back-to-school bash for the children of Lake Placid. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The bash will be held at the Elks Lodge located on County Road 621. School supplies will be given away, and there will be clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music and food to entertain the children.
Back to School Bash
SEBRING — On Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the Lakeshore Mall, Center Court, located at 901 U.S. 27 North, is holding a back to school event. The first 150 children there will get a bag filled with school supplies and goodies.
Seminar-How to Optimize Your Brain
AVON PARK — On Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m., Walker Memorial Academy is hosting a FREE session “Discover Keys How to Optimize Your Brain.” Parents and children ages 14 and over are invited to attend this free session to learn how to enhance your intelligence. Learn how to improve and manage relationships successfully. Expand your capacity to learn, retain, and apply knowledge. Develop originality that is useful to others. Find and live your sense of purpose. Set and achieve high goals. Increase motivation. Boost creativity. Enhance overall life satisfaction. Learn how you can have a better brain and how YOU and your child can achieve peak mental performance! To save your spot for this free session. call Walker Memorial Academy, 863-453-3131 extension 203. Classroom, 1525 W. Avon Blvd.
Master Gardeners
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners is holding several upcoming classes, including “Florida Vegetable Gardening on August 13; “Introduction to Beekeeping” on September 10; and “Cold Protection for Your Plants” on October 8. All classes are held at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. (at corner of U.S. 27). For further information regarding registration, contact David Austin at 863-402-6540.
Car show and back to school drive
SEBRING — Innovative Fitness Studio will host a Grand Opening Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at Innovative Fitness Studio, 209 U.S. 27 South. Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Registration is $5 for your car or bike. Each registration comes with one raffle ticket. Anyone donating school supplies will receive an extra raffle ticket with each donation. Additional tickets available for purchase. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike and more. Classic 50/50 raffle. There will be food trucks and a DJ! To pre-register, visit Innovative Fitness Studio.
Brats & Beer fundraiser
SEBRING — Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 — 7 p.m., St. Agnes Episcopal Church is hosting a Brats & Beer fundraiser. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fundraising donations will benefit our Outreach program. Tickets available at the Church office prior to the event. Church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive. For more information contact St. Agnes at 863-385-7649 or Marsha at 608-397-8833.