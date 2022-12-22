New Year’s Eve Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is currently selling tickets for a New Year’s Eve Party. Dinner & snacks would be provided along with music and fun. There also would be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and more. The cost is $40-pp, $75-couple, or $200-table of 6. There are 120 tickets for sale. Please contact the SHA association at 863-382-1554 to purchase tickets. All events at Sebring Hills Association clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Gift wrapping
SEBRING — Looking for a place to get your holiday gifts wrapped? Aktion Club of Highlands County will wrap it up for the public for a donation. The club will be at Lakeshore Mall now through Dec. 23 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gifts do not have to be purchased at the mall. The Gift Wrapping Station will be located between Cindy’s Nails and Elegant Jewelers near Center Court. Donations will be used by the club to help the local community. For more details, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Sebring Village Christmas
SEBRING — Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Village invites the community to come to their park and see beautiful Christmas decorations, elves, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and carolers. We also accept non-perishable food items for two local food pantries. We will have a Bell Ringer from the Salvation Army on hand for cash donations. There is a Veterans’ Tree for gifts for homeless vets. The gifts are delivered to the Highlands County Veterans Services and they are given to veterans at a dinner they hold prior to Christmas.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club will meet at the Highlands County Extension Center, 4509 George Blvd, conference room 2 around the back. Come and share your thoughts and plants. Call Carole at 561-951-6213 for questions.
New Years Eve dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host a prime rib dinner from 5-8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at 1318 W. Bell Street for a $20 donation. Entertainment and champagne at midnight. For Moose members and guest. Call for reservations at 863-452-0579.
Men’s Senior softball
SEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., draft starts for men over 50 to sign up for Men’s Sebring Senior Softball Winter League. Fee of $35 is to be paid prior to draft. Fee pays for the umpires, softballs and other expenses. Play starts on Jan. 10 and ends on March 23. You will play 17-20 games depending on the number of teams. Exhibition games will be held on Jan. 5 to give you a chance to meet your coach. Anyone who wants to play is also invited to come to the Sebring Sports Complex starting on Tuesday and/or Thursday, Dec. 22, 27 and 29 for batting practice and play a pickup game if enough players show up. League fee may be paid to Jim Polatty at this time. Contact Jim at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net for financial hardship or any questions.
GriefShare free seminar
SEBRING — GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 called “Loss Of A Spouse.” Also starting Jan. 9, from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. a continuing 13 week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Sebring Village comedy show
SEBRING — Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sebring Village welcomes back the George Casey Comedy Show for a night of hilarious fun and “good clean comedy.” Tickets are $12. Call for tickets or information at 717-321-5045 or 863-991-1350. Location is Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold its annual business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The dinner meeting will be held at Chicanes Restaurant at 3101 Golfview Road, Sebring. Tickets are available for $30. Space is limited so call the Foundation office at 863-314-9400 to reserve a seat. A summary of the Foundation’s 2022 activities and a slate of 2023 officers and board members will be presented and approved.