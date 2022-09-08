New single seniors group
SEBRING — Active Single Seniors 65-plus, a new group is forming that will provide you with multiple activities each month. The group will meet Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. (Rain date will be Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.) at Veterans Park, 4250 Lakeview Drive on Lake Jackson, in the large shelter closest to the parking lot. Due to the COVID pandemic, the group will hold its gatherings outside for now. There is limited seating so you might want to bring a lawn chair. Snacks will be available and you are welcome to bring a non-alcoholic beverage (park rules). There will be open discussions. If you are interested in attending, call 863-273-6476 no later than Aug. 31 to make a reservation.
Pancake breakfast at EAA
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8-10:15 a.m. the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Heartland Chapter 1240 will host its monthly fly-in/drive-in breakfast at Sebring Regional Airport. Follow signs to Gate 24. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) taught at the Highlands Aviation Academy held at the center. Menu includes regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. For more information, call 863-655-1104.
Honey Bees & Beekeeping class
SEBRING — On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the University of Florida IFAS Extension is holding a beekeeping class at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Civic Center in the Sam Polston Auditorium at 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Cost is $30 for advanced registration, $35 at the door, and $10 for members of Heartland Beekeepers Association and Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers. Lunch and snacks are included in the cost. Call 863-402-6540 to register.
GriefShare video
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m., GriefShare will present a video titled ”Loss of a Spouse” at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road. Register at http://www.GriefShare.org.
Cultural Alliance reception
AVON PARK — Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance will be hosting a reception for David Rief and his amazing art work. The exhibit will be at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W Main St. The exhibit will be available for the month of September during museum hours, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register at 863-385-1024.
Disabled American Veterans to meet
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6 — 7:30 p.m., all general members of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the Sebring Chamber of Commerce building, 227 U.S. 27 North (near where Five Guys is located). Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now until further notice. For further information, call David Fearnley, Commander at 863-464-1881; or John Vincent III, Judge Advocate/adjutant at 863-835-0814.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the current state of the coin market and the recent show in Chicago. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Edison & Ford Estates Trip
SEBRING & FT. MYERS — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to Ft. Myers to the winter estates of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. A delicious lunch after the tour will be held at Ford’s Garage. Cost is $132 per person and includes transportation, entrance to and private tour of the estates, lunch, tax & gratuity, and driver gratuity. The Bus departs at 7:30 a.m. from the Weigel House Museum on Lakeview Drive across the parking lot from the Sebring Public Library. The bus returns at 4 plm. Reservations & payment due on or before Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are transferable. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. For further information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Lakesharks Phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3 — 6 p.m., our phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout and Maggie May will entertain us as we collect items for Pawsitive Effects, Inc. in Lake Placid. Need: quality dog & cat food (made in the U.S.A.), cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, toys, treats, pet crates. Public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Wrede’s Wildlife fundraiser
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 noon until 3 p.m., the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser at our location at 1301 W. Bell St. for the care of the animals at Wrede’s Wildlife Center. Activities include a Texas Hold’em, bake sale, cornhole, silent auction, food, and photo booth with Thunder, the Bald Eagle! Food for the animals donation examples are raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed, and raw fish for Thunder ! Monetary and food donations accepted the day of the event. For more information, call Post 69 at 863-453-4553.
Barktoberfest- Pet Adoption & Family Fun Day
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest”, a free event for both two- & four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at : http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org.
Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free Mental Health Counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9-11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.