Fall Plant Sale
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the AVPCI Nursery will host our annual fall plant sale. Lunch will be available for $6, and includes BBQ chicken leg quarters, beans, chips and dessert. Location is 8100 Hwy. 64 East.
Lakesharks Phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3-6 p.m., our phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout and Maggie May will entertain us as we collect items for Pawsitive Effects, Inc. in Lake Placid. Need: quality dog & cat food (made in the U.S.A.), cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, toys, treats, pet crates. Public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 25, the sermon will be “All are Ministers” based on Ephesians 1:3-5, 2:17-22. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the service at 10 a.m. Church is located at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel: “sebringcobchurch”
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care program
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Community Bible Church Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.
Butterfly & Pollinator Club
SEBRING — Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. the Central Florida Butterfly & Pollinator Club will meet at the Bert J. Harris, Jr. Agriculture Center at 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Everyone is welcome.
Seniors 65+ singles pizza party
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., the new Single Seniors group for active seniors over 65 will host a pizza party at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse located at 200 Lark Ave. It is the first left off Thunderbird Rd. & behind Aspen Dental. Non-member admission fee is $10 per person. You may attend our events as a guest one time, otherwise, membership is required. Reservation required to attend. Call 863-273-6476 no later than Sept. 25.
Free drive-thru Food
SEBRING — Thursday, Sept. 29 from 9:30-11 a.m., Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in partnership with The Freedom Church is holding a free food distribution for those in need at 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Learn about Medicare Basics
SEBRING — Thursday, Sept. 29 from 10-11:30 a.m., Shield Medical Group is hosting an educational presentation titled: Medicare Basics. Speaker is Sharon Weatherhead, a local independent Medicare insurance agent. This is an educational presentation, not a sales meeting. Shield Medical is at 4597 Casablanca Circle (going north on 27, just past Sun’N Lake Blvd and the WaWa). Please RSVP to Sharon Weatherhead at 239-910-1602 or email bossladyskw@aol.com.
ALZ Stars Alzheimer’s program
SEBRING — Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., Change of Pace is holding a program entitled ALZ Stars. ALZ STARS is a no-cost, online program to help Floridians: Identify the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s, take steps to receive an accurate diagnosis, understand simple communication tips when engaging with someone who has the disease, and access local resources. By knowing the warning signs and what to do next, we can help loved ones seek medical care and receive an early diagnosis. Location is Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Rd., phone 863-382-1188.
Wrede’s Wildlife fundraiser
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 noon until 3 p.m., the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser at our location at 1301 W. Bell St. for the care of the animals at Wrede’s Wildlife Center. Activities include a Texas Hold’em, bake sale, cornhole, silent auction, food, and photo booth with Thunder, the Bald Eagle! Food for the animals donation examples are raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed, and raw fish for Thunder ! Monetary and food donations accepted the day of the event. For more information, call Post 69 at 863-453-4553.
Barktoberfest Pet Adoption & Family Fun Day
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest”, a free event for both two- & four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at : http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org.
Picnic & family fun
SEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Pearce Homestead on Hwy. 98 and the Kissimmee River will host this event for the whole family. Bring a picnic lunch; there will be ice cream and drinks for purchase on site. The children will enjoy a sack race, egg relay, hula-hoop and three-legged race, and bouncy house! There is a cake baking contest for youth and adults, and a Fire House Team in a Tug O’ War. For further information, call Pat Harrison at 772-834-6630, or Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.
Single Seniors 65+ picnic
SEBRING — Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. the new Single Senior’s group for active seniors who are 65 yrs. or older, is having a picnic at the Veteran’s Park. Please bring a food or dessert item. The Club will furnish the hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks or you may bring your own non-alcoholic beverage. If you are not a member, and you are a first-time guest, the admission price is $10. You may attend one event as a guest. Otherwise, you must be a member. A reservation is required for this event. Call 863-273-6476 no later than Monday., Oct. 3.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free Mental Health Counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.