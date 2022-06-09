Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Shrine thrift store
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club Thrift Store, at 2604 SR 17 South, is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. There is a huge selection of items at cheap prices: furniture, household, clothing for school children and adults, etc. Come see us!
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9-11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is holding bingo games on Thursdays, June 9, 16, 23, and 30. Begins at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. Location is Clubhouse, 400 Lark Ave.
Fundraising pancake breakfast
SEBRING — On Saturday, June 11, the Sebring Hills Association is holding a fundraising pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Menu includes pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. $6 members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under, Free for children under 3. Open to the public. Location is Clubhouse at 400 Lark Ave.
Flag Day observance
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee is observing Flag Day. We are inviting all Veterans to attend this special event, which will be held at Southside Veterans Garden, at the intersection of Tulane Drive and South Verona Ave. There will be music, giveaways, food and drinks. Come out and join in the fellowship with Veterans. Bring your lawn chairs.
Coin Club to meet
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will meet Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. Highway 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the state of the coin market. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Kids art camp
SEBRING — Bare Wood Market will host a kids art camp at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive through Thursday, June 30. Your child will learn how to use different art mediums and learn art history while creating magnificent masterpieces. Cost is $100 per each week, which includes all art supplies. Your child may get messy; plan clothing accordingly. Camp is open for children 5-12 years of age and must be in K-6 grade in order to register. At this time, there is NO registration fee to apply; however, there is a $25 non-refundable deposit due at the time of registration. Camp hours will be Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited to 8 (K-6). Registration forms will be available at Bare Wood Market or can be emailed. If you are interested or have any questions, call 863-443-2840 or email: outsidethe palette1@gmail.com.
Line dancing at mall
SEBRING — On Thursday, June 9 from 1 — 3 p.m., Line Dancing at the Lakeshore Mall will take place in front of JC Penneys and will continue every Thursday thereafter. Instruction fee is $5. General public is welcome. If you have any questions, please contact instructor, Dee Grevan, at 863-471-3276 (home) or 863-214-6226 (cell).
Art League Summer Kid’s Art Camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is now registering kids online for its annual Summer Kid’s Art Camp. The camp is for children ages 7 – 12 and runs in weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, beginning the week of June 6 and ending on July 29. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m, Pick up time is 5:30 p.m. There is a certified teacher facilitator and teen volunteers ages 13+. The cost per week is $150 per child, which includes all supplies and a light snack. Campers will bring their own lunch. Activities include: painting, drawing, paper mâché, paper crafts, pastels, visiting artists, STEM activities and more. Register online at www.highlandsartleague.org. For more information email: manager@highlandsartleague.org, or call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312.
4-H Summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H Summer Workshop is now for July 5-8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. A different workshop each day; July 5 Living on my own, July 6 Fine dining, July 7 Caring for livestock, July 8 Healthy living. $25 per workshop. Limited spots available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Garden teas & herbal drinks class
SEBRING — On Saturday, June 11, UF/IFAS Extension is offering a class on Garden Teas and Herbal Drinks. Master Gardener Volunteer Rob Maulella and guest instructor Sandra Foster will share their knowledge on the subject. You will have an opportunity to sample teas and take home some recipes. You’ll be anxious to start your tea garden right away! To register, click the link below! The cost of the class is $12 online and $15 at the door. Sign-up early so there will be enough samples to go around! For assistance with registering call the extension office at 863-402-6540. You can also find my Facebook page, Hometown Gardener, and click on the link that takes you to Eventbrite to register.
Youth football camp and scholarship
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park is hosting a football camp for boys ages 10 through 18. The mentor is Montrae Braswell, Avon Park High School graduate and senior on a full football scholarship at Missouri State College. Mr. Braswell is also giving a $500 scholarship to a student for college. The scholarship is in memory of Trena Williams and in honor of Todd Williams. The location is the Boys & Girls Club at 207 E. State St.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m., the LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will return to the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, at 3122 Golfview Road. Please join us as we welcome Dave Signs and Beth Travers from 3 to 6 p.m. We will be collecting for the Peace River Women’s Shelter. The need is for toiletries such as hair products, oral hygiene products, deodorant etc., and children’s items like shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games, books. Additionally, there is a special need for laundry detergent and pet food. The public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors!
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.