2022 Sebring Derby
SEBRING — Friday, Nov. 18, you are invited to Ridge Area Arc’s Sebring Derby, presented by Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisers, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Tee Time Circle (Sun ‘N Lake Blvd). Admission is $50. Bar and betting windows open at 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit The Ridge Area Arc. For more information or to buy tickets, visit ridgeareaarc.org.
Marsh’s art on display
AVON PARK — Now through Friday, Nov. 18, the art of USF Professor Emeritus Bruce Marsh is on view at the SFSC Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park. “Bruce Marsh: A Long Glance” features recent panoramic paintings of everyday people and places in rural and suburban Florida. MOFAC is located at 600 West College Drive on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park. For more information, call the Museum Office at 863-784-7130.
Single Seniors event
SEBRING — The Active Single Seniors group for men and women over the age of 65, invites you to join them for an “Open House” from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at our new location, Sun ‘N Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 863-273-6476.
Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway
SEBRING — Beginning Saturday, the week of Nov. 19, the Holy Trap Ministries is distributing frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14. Donations are welcome. Please call 863-633-0145 if you are in need.
Christmas Village Bazaar
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park will present their Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 200 S. Lake Ave. Featuring Christmas decorations, Christmas trees, crafts, jewelry and a baked sale. Lunch will be available.
Garden Festival and sale
SEBRING — The Master Gardener Volunteers of Highlands County present their garden festival and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Free admission. Featured will be vegetable plants, succulents, orchids, trees, and more. There will be arts and crafts vendors, food, classes, music, plant information and family fun! A raffle, silent auction and lots of great plant deals. Cash or check payments only. For more information, call 863-402-6540.
Moose Big Breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 20 from 8 — 11 a.m., the Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public; all proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sebring Lodge 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lodge on the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway. Come early. Meals are $12 each. Menu is: chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is open and take out is available.
Holiday Craft Show
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Sebring Recreation Club will hold a craft show and sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. behind the Sebring Police Department. Crafters needed, only $15 per table. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Dan Noble at 616-294-8044 or Carla Calandra at 315-730-0765.
Butterfly & Pollinators meet
SEBRING — Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators club will meet at the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center at 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Everyone is welcome. For questions, call 561-951-6213.
Tidings & Tinsel Christmas event
SEBRING — Join us at The Coffee Vault invites you to stroll through their beautifully decorated Christmas trees and holiday villages from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 200 Circle Park Drive. Enjoy music by local talent. Hors d’oeuvres served. Bid on your favorite tree or village and it will be delivered to your home or business in time for the holiday. Cost is $20 per person; tickets may be purchased online at ridgeareaarc.org or call 863-452-1295, ext. 103. Proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will have their Fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Includes pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, and coffee or juice. $6 for members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under and free for children under 3. Santa Claus will be at the breakfast to see the kiddos! Open to the public.