Christmas Gifts for Kids
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries is sponsoring a Merry Christmas for needy children in the community. They need financial support for purchase of the gifts. Please call 863-633-0145 with the name and age of the child in need! Gifts will be delivered Dec. 17. The Ministry is at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14.
Santa at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting the Historic Jacaranda Hotel through Dec. 23. Enjoy holiday décor throughout the hotel and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Enjoy dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays 5-7 p.m.
Broadway Lights Theatre Co.
SEBRING — Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., the Broadway Lights Theatre Co. is celebrating “An Old Fashioned Christmas” in the Tanglewood community clubhouse. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Location is opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27. Bring your own drinks and snacks. All performers are residents of Tanglewood.
EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8-10:30 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240 is serving breakfast with pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum and the Highlands Aviation Academy held at the center. Also, free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8 to 17. Youth must pre-register at https://youungeaglesday.org/ Location is Sebring Regional Airport, Aviation Development Center; follow signs to Gate 24. For more information, call 863-655-1104.
Motorcycle Run fundraiser
AVON PARK — Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the American Legion Post 69 is sponsoring a motorcycle run to benefit Champion for Children. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. Sign in at 10 a.m. with the last bike out at 11:15 a.m. Last bike in at 4 p.m. Cost is $15 per rider. $5 for passenger bikes, cars, trucks. Stops are: Crooked Bass Grill & Tavern (Babson Park), Phase 3 (Lake Wales), The G Spot (Lake Wales), American Legion Post 3 (Bartow), and American Legion Post 69. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a liquor basket raffle. Thunder the Bald Eagle will be there. Music by No Name Band from 4-7 p.m. For more information, call 863-453-4553.
Prestage in Concert
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7-9 p.m., blues musician Ben Prestage will play at the Music in the Park concert series at Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to eight people, are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. No pets permitted. Food and beverages provided by food trucks and Hammock Inn Camp Store. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights for an evening of music under the stars. Park location is 5931 Hammock Road.
Gem & Mineral Club
SEBRING — Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., the Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet in the rear fellowship hall of the church of Christ, at 3800 Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Single seniors social
SEBRING — The Single Seniors group for people age 65 and over invites you to a social “Mix and Mingle” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the recreation center at Sun ‘N Lake, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Suggested donation $10. Call 863-273-6476 if you have any questions.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m., the Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will meet at the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on Henning nickels. If you have one, please bring it to the meeting. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Sebring Village Christmas
SEBRING — Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Village invites the community to come to their park and see beautiful Christmas decorations, elves, Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus and carolers. We also accept non-perishable food items for two local food pantries. We will have a Bell Ringer from the Salvation Army on hand for cash donations. There is a Veterans’ Tree for gifts for homeless vets. The gifts are delivered to the Highlands County Veterans Services and they are given to veterans at a dinner they hold prior to Christmas.
New Year’s Eve Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is currently selling tickets for a New Year’s Eve Party. Dinner & snacks will be provided along with music and fun. There also will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and more. The cost is $40/pp, $75/couple, or $200/table of 6. There are 120 tickets for sale. Please contact the SHA association at 863-382-1554 to purchase tickets no later than November 30. Clubhouse is located at 200 Lark Ave.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold its annual business meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. The dinner meeting will be held at Chicanes Restaurant at 3101 Golfview Road, Sebring. Tickets are available for $30. Space is limited so call the Foundation office at 863-314-9400 to reserve a seat. A summary of the Foundation’s 2022 activities and a slate of 2023 officers and board members will be presented and approved.
Tax Prep Volunteers Needed
SEBRING AND AVON PARK — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from Feb. to mid-April, 2022. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For Sebring call John Harbaugh 863-658-1192; and for Avon Park call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Child and adult food program
SEBRING — Change of Pace is sponsoring the USDA Child and Adult Food Program at their location, 4514 Hammock Road (inside Sebring Christian Church). Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants. For more information, contact Change of Pace at 863-382-1188 or email info@changeofpacefl.com
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free mental health counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9-11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Volunteer Drivers needed
SEBRING — Volunteer drivers are needed for the Veteran Transportation Network (VTN). The Sebring Veterans clinic has a few vans for transporting local veterans from our local clinic to three different locations: Bay Pines VMAC in Bay Pines, St. Petersburg; Cape Coral VAMC; and Bradenton CBOC. The vans travel according to the needs of veteran’s appointments. Volunteers will be transported to Bay Pines for training and a medical physical. Volunteers interested please contact VTN coordinator Dennis Tully at 239-233-4314.