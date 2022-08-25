SNO Writer’s Club
SEBRING — On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. Scribes Night Out will meet at a new meeting place, the Sebring church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. This is a group of published and unpublished writers, welcoming new members. There are no dues nor admission fees. All persons over 18 are welcome. This is not a critique group. The group’s purpose is to foster writing among a group of friendly people. Bring your novel, poetry or short story or non-fiction. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. For more information, call Art Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554 or leave message at artvan65@yahoo.com
Brats & Beer fundraiserSEBRING — Friday, Aug. 26, from 4-7 p.m., St. Agnes Episcopal Church is hosting a Brats & Beer fundraiser. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fundraising donations will benefit the outreach program. Tickets available at the church office prior to the event. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive. For more information, contact St. Agnes at 863-385-7649 or call 608-397-8833.
Alzheimer’s forumSEBRING — On Friday, Aug. 26, from 9-11 a.m., the Change of Pace at Sebring Christian Church is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association “Brain Bus” to inform people of the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, the steps to an accurate diagnosis, and advancements in research. From 11 a.m. until noon, there will be an Alzheimer’s community forum that will present a brief overview of Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Bring a friend who has been affected by the disease and share your thoughts on how people can be helped. Location is the church at 4514 Hammock Road.
Lemonade Stand & Bake ShopSEBRING — Friday, Aug. 26, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., The Palms of Sebring will hold a lemonade stand and bake shop at 725 S. Pine St. Sit a spell or take a tour of our community.
Stop the Violence free eventSEBRING AND LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. presents the 9th annual Stop the Violence, “God is for Me” event. There will be book bags, free clothes and a live D.J. Locations are Sebring Hope Center at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Lemon Avenue and Lake Placid’s Highway Park at the corner of Crestmore and Vision streets. For more information, call 863-633-0145.
August PhlockingSEBRING — The Highlands LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will hold their Sunday, Aug. 28, Phlocking at the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. Rich McGuire will be there from 3-6 p.m. Items needed: backpacks, folders, filler paper, pens, pencils, glue, crayons, Kleenex, notebooks, any school items. These items will be delivered to the Highlands County School Board Student Activities department to be used by the entire county’s school system via social workers as needed. Public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Ladies of a Loss meetingSEBRING — On Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at Dee’s Place on North Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in the Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. The group will be meeting at these two different locations on the last Monday of every month. There is no cost to join, as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. The group plans events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, call 317-402-0914.
Picnic and Fun DaySEBRING — On Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day) the Parkway Free Will Baptist Church will host a Community Wide Picnic and Fun Day at the church beginning at noon with lunch for all. There will be a bouncy house and games for the children as well as a gift of school supplies for all school age children in attendance. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call Rick or Pam at 813-714-1669 or e-mail ricknorthrop13@yahoo.com.
New single seniors groupSEBRING — Active Single Seniors 65-plus, a new group is forming that will provide you with multiple activities each month. Join us on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. (Rain date will be Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.). We will meet at Veterans Park, 4250 Lakeview Drive on Lake Jackson, in the large shelter closest to the parking lot. Due to the COVID pandemic, we will hold our gatherings outside for now. Limited seating so you might want to bring a lawn chair. Snacks will be available and you are welcome to bring a non-alcoholic beverage (park rules). We will have open discussions. If you are interested in attending, please call 863-273-6476 no later than Aug. 31 to make your reservation.
GriefShare videoSEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m., GriefShare will present a video entitled ”Loss of a Spouse” at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road. Register at GriefShare.org.
Disabled American Veterans to meetSEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6 — 7:30 p.m., all general members of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the Sebring Chamber of Commerce building, 227 U.S. 27 North (near where Five Guys is located). Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now until further notice. For further information, call David Fearnley, Commander at 863-464-1881; or John Vincent III, Judge Advocate/adjutant at 863-835-0814.
BarktoberfestLAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest,” a free event for both two- and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at PawsitiveEffects.org.
Picnic & family fun
SEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Pearce Homestead on Hwy. 98 and the Kissimmee River will host this event for the whole family. Bring a picnic lunch; there will be ice cream and drinks for purchase on site. The children will enjoy a sack race, egg relay, hula-hoop and three-legged race, and bouncy house! There is a cake baking contest for youth and adults, and a Fire House Team in a Tug O’ War. For further information, call Pat Harrison at 772-834-6630, or Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.
Plant based lifestyle group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their 12th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. To reserve tickets, call Sally Kinsey at 863-243-3576 or Fran Bomberger at 717-615-3057. Proceeds benefit local youth, providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free Mental Health Counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.