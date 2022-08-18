Democratic Women to hold Tea
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold a Suffragette Tea on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). Four women will impersonate leading suffragists. Guitarist Dan Smith will provide music and entertainment. Donation is $20. To RSVP, contact Linda Moffitt at 702-290-3657 or Millie Grime at 863-273-0459.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. The location is Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). All orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Drive-thru free food
SEBRING — Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9:30 — 11 a.m., Samaritan’s Touch Care Center and The Freedom Church present the distribution of free food to those in need. Location is 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Brats & Beer fundraiser
SEBRING — Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 — 7 p.m., St. Agnes Episcopal Church is hosting a Brats & Beer fundraiser. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fundraising donations will benefit our Outreach program. Tickets available at the Church office prior to the event. Church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive. For more information contact St. Agnes at 863-385-7649 or Marsha at 608-397-8833.
Lakesharks August Phlocking
SEBRING — Our Sunday, August 28 Phlocking will be held at the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. Please join us as we welcome Rich McGuire from 3 — 6 p.m. Need: Folders, filler paper, pens, pencils, glue, crayons, Kleenex, back-packs, notebooks, any school items. These items will be delivered to the Highlands County School Board Student Activities department to be used by the entire County’s school system via social workers as needed. Public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors!
Ladies of a Loss meeting
SEBRING — On Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at Dee’s Place on N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in the Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. We will be meeting at these two different locations on the last Monday of every month. There is no cost to join, as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Picnic and Fun Day
SEBRING — On Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day) the Parkway Free Will Baptist Church will host a Community Wide Picnic and Fun Day at the church beginning at noon with lunch for all. There will be a bouncy house and games for the children as well as a gift of school supplies for all school age children in attendance. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call Rick or Pam at 813-714-1669 or e-mail ricknorthrop13@yahoo.com.
New single seniors group
SEBRING — Active Single Seniors 65-plus, a new group is forming that will provide you with multiple activities each month. Join us on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. (Rain date will be Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.). We will meet at Veterans Park, 4250 Lakeview Drive on Lake Jackson, in the large shelter closest to the parking lot. Due to the COVID pandemic, we will hold our gatherings outside for now. Limited seating so you might want to bring a lawn chair. Snacks will be available and you are welcome to bring a non-alcoholic beverage (park rules). We will have open discussions. If you are interested in attending, please call 863-273-6476 no later than Aug. 31 to make your reservation.
Disabled American Veterans to meet
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6 — 7:30 p.m., all general members of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the Sebring Chamber of Commerce building, 227 U.S. 27 North (near where Five Guys is located). Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now until further notice. For further information, call David Fearnley, Commander at 863-464-1881; or John Vincent III, Judge Advocate/adjutant at 863-835-0814.
Barktoberfest- Pet Adoption & Family Fun Day
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest”, a free event for both two- & four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at : http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 12th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour will be held. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 10 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is Covid-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. To reserve tickets, call Sally at 863-243-3576 or Fran at 717-615-3057. Proceeds benefit local youth, providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — SNO is a group of published and unpublished writers, welcoming new members. There are no dues or admission fees. All persons over 18 are welcome. We are a discussion group. Our purpose is to foster writing among a group of friendly people. Bring us your novel, poetry or short story or nonfiction work. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 pm in the Highlands Art League classroom building located across the library parking lot behind the Weigle House. For more information leave a message at 863-385-1554 or artvan65@yahoo.com.