Youth football camp and scholarship
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m. the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park is hosting a football camp for boys ages 10-18 at the Boys & Girls Club, 207 E. State St. The mentor is Montrae Braswell, Avon Park High School graduate and senior on a full football scholarship at Missouri State College. Braswell is also giving a $500 scholarship to a student for college. The scholarship is in memory of Trena Williams and in honor of Todd Williams.
End Gun Violence Peace March
SEBRING — On Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m., people who want to end gun violence in our country are invited to meet at the intersection of East Center Street and MLK Blvd. (near the Sebring Boys & Girls Club). Wear orange and join us as we raise awareness and hear testimonies from local pastors, victims affected by gun violence and local law enforcement officers. Signs and posters are welcome. Light refreshments and snacks will be served at the end of the walk, which ends at Booker Ave. and MLK Blvd. Event is sponsored by The Dream Foundation, Inc. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will join us. For more information, call 863-402-7825.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m. the LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will return to the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, at 3122 Golfview Road. Please join us as we welcome Dave Signs and Beth Travers from 3-6 p.m. We will collect for the Peace River Women’s Shelter. The need is for toiletries such as hair products, oral hygiene products, deodorant etc., and children’s items like shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games, books. Additionally, there is a special need for laundry detergent and pet food. The public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — On Monday, June 27, Ladies of a Loss, (LOL) will meet at two different locations at two different times. These meetings will take place on the last Monday of the month, every month. The 10 a.m. meeting will be held at Dee’s Place on N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring; and the 2 p.m. meeting is at Deep South Restaurant in Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Butterfly and Pollinators Club to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, June 28 at 2 p.m. the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will meet at the Bert Harris Agriculture Center at George Blvd. and U.S. 27. Everyone is welcome.
Kids art camp
SEBRING — Through Thursday, June 30, Bare Wood Market will host a kids art camp at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive. Your child will learn how to use different art mediums and learn art history while creating magnificent masterpieces. Cost is $100 per each week, which includes all art supplies. Your child may get messy; plan clothing accordingly. Camp is open for children 5-12 years of age and must be in grade K-6 in order to register. At this time, there is NO registration fee to apply; however, there is a $25 non-refundable deposit due at the time of registration. Camp hours will be Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited to 8 (K-6). Registration forms will be available at Bare Wood Market or can be emailed. If you are interested or have any questions, call 863-443-2840 or email outsidethepalette1@gmail.com.
Ecology summer camp
VENUS — Archbold Biological Station will host their Ecology Summer Camp for ages 7-12, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, July 1 at Archbold, 123 Main Drive in Venus. Cost is $150 per camper, sponsorships available for families with financial need. Teen volunteers can earn 35-plus volunteer hours. Young scientists and explorers ages 7-12 are invited to join us for a week of science, nature and fun in Florida’s Heartland. Campers hike, visit a working cattle ranch, swim in a sinkhole lake, meet scientists, create art and make new friends. Register online at archbold-station.org. For more information, email education@archbold-station.org or call 863-465-2571 ext. 233.
Art League Summer Kid’s Art Camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is now registering kids online for its annual Summer Kids Art Camp. The camp is for children ages 7–12 and runs in weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, ending on July 29. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m, Pick up time is 5:30 p.m. There is a certified teacher facilitator and teen volunteers ages 13 and up. The cost per week is $150 per child, which includes all supplies and a light snack. Campers will bring their own lunch. Activities include: painting, drawing, paper mâché, paper crafts, pastels, visiting artists, STEM activities and more. Register online at highlandsartleague.org. For more information email: manager@highlandsartleague.org, or call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312.
4-H Summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H Summer Workshops are now OPEN! July 5-8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. A different workshop each day. July 5 Living on my own, July 6 Fine dining, July 7 Caring for livestock, July 8 Healthy living. $25 per workshop. Limited spots available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Sheriff’s Youth Ranch camp
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — We still have plenty of openings for girls ages 10-15 for the Sheriff Youth Ranch Summer Camp July 24-29. The camp is completely free! Campers will get to take part in canoeing, archery, swimming, and many more activities. Download these application pages, fill them out and return them to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring by June 30. If you have any questions, call 863-402-7357. Click this link to learn more about the camp youthranches.org/our-services/summer-camps.
Scenic cruise
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. & returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 for more information. (e-mail: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.