Sebring Firemen BBQ
SEBRING — Friday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m., the Sebring Firemen are preparing a take-out barbecue dinner with one-half barbecue chicken, roll, baked beans, slaw and a cookie, all for $8. All to benefit the Athletic Department of Sebring Middle School. Carry-out only; only SMS tickets. Pick-up only at bus loop on Pine Avenue.
Tanglewood Presents Lip Sync Fundraiser ChallengeSEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 7 p.m., you are invited to Tanglewood’s annual Lip Sync show, which is a fundraising event for Heartland Food Bank. Resident teams will be presenting skits ranging from semi-classical to comedic. There will be a freewill offering at the door and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds going to the Food Bank. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. BYOB and snacks. Tanglewood is a half-mile north of Sebring Walmart; turn in at Dollar General.
Pumpkin Patch Party
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m., the Children’s Museum of Highlands will host its second annual Pumpkin Patch Party, which is a Children’s Business Fair, the purpose of which is to help children develop an idea/brand, create a product or service, build a strategy and then open for customers at our one-day event. For full details and registration: www.childrensbusinessfair.org/sebring-florida. Location is 219 Ridgewood Drive. Phone 863-451-5385.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., the Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). The member silent auction has been rescheduled for this month. All orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or admin@orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Trunk or Treat Halloween eventSEBRING — Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. Family Extended Care facility presents “Trunk or Treat” at 5005 Sun ’N Lake Blvd. There will be a bounce house, music, treats and tons of candy! Open to the public. For more information, call 863-386-1060.
Trunk or Treat at SIRSEBRING — Sebring International Raceway will host a Race Car Trunk or Treat from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Sebring International Raceway. Admission is free for the Trunk or Treat. More than 15 race cars on display, costume contest and lots of spooky good fun. Want to decorate your car, truck or even your own race car? Complete the registration form at pdf.ac/19Vw97
Dinner, Dance Gala fundraiserSEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 10:30 p.m., the Democratic Party of Highlands County will host a fundraiser Dinner & Dance Gala at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ‘N Lakes Blvd. Music, dancing and silent auction. Speakers to be announced. Cost is $75 each person.
Lakesharks Phlocking for VeteransSEBRING — Our Sunday, Oct. 30 Phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill at 3122 Golfview Road from 3-6 p.m. There will be a Halloween costume contest. John Frinzi will drop in to entertain us. We will be collecting toiletries for the Vet’s Ditty Bags project. We need: tooth paste, tooth brushes, dental floss, body soap, liquid hand soap, nail clippers, shampoo, conditioner, disposable razors, shaving cream, combs, hand sanitizer, lotion, mouthwash, body/baby powder, small packages of treats, Kleenex, pens and notepads. Public is welcome so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Ladies of a Loss
meetingSEBRING — Monday, Oct. 31, Ladies of a Loss, (LOL) will meet at two different locations. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We will meet at 10 a.m. at Dees Place in downtown Sebring, and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Shrine Club Spaghetti dinnerAVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m., the Highlands Shrine Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner at 2604 SR 17 South, phone 863-382-2208. Menu is salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert & beverage; cost $10. Eat in or take out available, The public is invited.
Wrede’s Wildlife Center fundraiserAVON PARK — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser for the animals at Wrede’s. Featured will be a bake sale, cornhole tournament, hot dogs, ships, silent auction, and photo both with Thunder the Bald Eagle. Donations for the animals will be accepted and are: raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed and raw fish for Thunder. We will also have a Texas Hold’em, with $20 buy in. Pre-register at the canteen so we can have enough tables set up. Open to the public, and bring the family — Kids can make a card for Veterans Day. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For more information or to register for Texas Hold’em call post 69 at 863-453-4553.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas and Jewelry SaleSEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Buttonwood Bay (541 Cottonwood Drive), there will be lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal church, 863-465-0051.
Artist reception and exhibit
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 noon to 2 p.m., the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art presents the exhibit opening and artist reception of “Back in Black & Shades of Illusion’’, by International award-winning artist Beverly Marshall. This exhibit runs the gamut of illusions, anamorphic art and sculptures. Follow the pencil lines and view each piece. Come see the art of illusion as distorted images morph into perspective. The art of anamorphism will be on display. Location is 310 W. Main St. For further information, call 863-453-4531.
Chili Fest at Parkway BaptistSEBRING — HEAR YE! HEAR YE! Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., everyone is invited to celebrate Fall with us at our first annual “CHILI FEST” at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, 3413 Sebring Parkway. Come meet some new friends and enjoy a bowl of chili plus all the trimmings. There will be music and games for all ages.