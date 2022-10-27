Trunk or Treat
Halloween eventSEBRING — Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. Family Extended Care facility presents “Trunk or Treat” at 5005 Sun ’N Lakes Blvd. There will be a bounce house, music, treats and tons of candy! Open to the public. For more information, call 863-386-1060.
Trunk or Treat at SIR
SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway will host a Race Car Trunk or Treat from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Sebring International Raceway. Admission is free for the Trunk or Treat. More than 15 race cars on display, costume contest and lots of spooky good fun. Want to decorate your car, truck or even your own race car? Complete the registration form at pdf.ac/19Vw97
Spring Lake Fall FestivalSEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Spring Lake is hosting its Fall Festival “Under the Oaks.” Festivities include Halloween costume contest, and a pumpkin pie-eating contest for adults, kids and dogs. Also included are vendors, raffles, food trucks, games, music and exhibits. Location is Spring Lake Boulevard and U.S. 98 at Pine Breeze Park Community Center.
Dinner, Dance Gala fundraiserSEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 10:30 p.m., the Democratic Party of Highlands County will host a fundraiser Dinner & Dance Gala at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ‘N Lakes Blvd. Music, dancing and silent auction. Speakers to be announced. Cost is $75 each person.
Lakesharks Phlocking for VeteransSEBRING — Our Sunday, Oct. 30 Phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill at 3122 Golfview Road from 3 — 6 p.m. There will be a Halloween costume contest. John Frinzi will drop in to entertain us. We will be collecting toiletries for the Vet’s Ditty Bags project. We need: tooth paste, tooth brushes, dental floss, body soap, liquid hand soap, nail clippers, shampoo, conditioner, disposable razors, shaving cream, combs, hand sanitizer, lotion, mouthwash, body/baby powder, small packages of treats, kleenex, pens and notepads. Public is welcome so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Ladies of a Loss meetingSEBRING — Monday, Oct. 31, Ladies of a Loss, (LOL) will meet at two different locations. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We will meet at 10 a.m. at Dees Place in downtown Sebring, and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Please contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Neighborhood Trick or TreatLAKE PLACID — Trick or Treating in Lake Placid will occur from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Lake Placid SpooktacularLAKE PLACID — Heartland Helping Hands Inc. and the Lake Placid Moose Lodge will sponsor the Lake Placid Halloween Spooktacular from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, 2137 U.S. 27 South. Experience classic cars, a trunk or treat, face painting, food trucks, bounce houses and DJ Ben.
Highway Park HalloweenLAKE PLACID — The annual Highway Park Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Come dressed in costume for lots of fun and candy.
Family Fun NightLAKE PLACID — Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. the Highlands Baptist Church of Lake Placid is holding a Family Fun Night, a fun and safe place to bring your family on Halloween night. There will be bounce houses, carnival games, prizes, a maze, food, face painting, and tons of candy. This free carnival is at 216 E Park St. For more information call 863-464-7643.
Shrine Club Spaghetti dinnerAVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m., the Highlands Shrine Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner at 2604 SR 17 South, phone 863-382-2208. Menu is salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert & beverage; cost $10. Eat in or take out available, The public is invited.
Wrede’s Wildlife Center fundraiserAVON PARK — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. , the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser for the animals at Wrede’s. Featured will be a bake sale, cornhole tournament, hot dogs, ships, silent auction, and photo both with Thunder the Bald Eagle. Donations for the animals will be accepted and are: raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed and raw fish for Thunder. We will also have a Texas Hold’em, with $20 buy in. Pre-register at the canteen so we can have enough tables set up. Open to the public, and bring the family — Kids can make a card for Veterans Day. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For more information or to register for Texas Hold’em call post 69 at 863-453-4553.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas and Jewelry SaleSEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Buttonwood Bay (541 Cottonwood Drive), there will be lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal church, 863-465-0051.
Artist reception and exhibitAVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 noon to 2 p.m., the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art presents the exhibit opening and artist reception of “Back in Black & Shades of Illusion’’, by International award-winning artist Beverly Marshall. This exhibit runs the gamut of illusions, anamorphic art and sculptures. Follow the pencil lines and view each piece. Come see the art of illusion as distorted images morph into perspective. The art of anamorphism will be on display. Location is 310 W. Main St. For further information, call 863-453-4531.
Chili Fest at Parkway BaptistSEBRING — HEAR YE! HEAR YE! Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., everyone is invited to celebrate Fall with us at our first annual “CHILI FEST” at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, 3413 Sebring Parkway. Come meet some new friends and enjoy a bowl of chili plus all the trimmings. There will be music and games for all ages.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas bazaarLAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Christmas comes to St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, at 43 Lake June Road. There will be lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us. Questions: Call the church at 863-465-0051.
LPGC collecting food for MannaLAKE PLACID — Wednesday, Nov. 9, the next meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will be at Lake Placid Town Government Center, 10698 US 27 N. Social hour will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon; meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Nick Price, LPGC member, will be at the main door of the Town Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. collecting nonperishable items for Manna Ministries to be provided to those in need, hopefully helping them to have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Women Veterans forumAVON PARK — Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 8 a.m., the American Legion Post 69 will hold this forum as an opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions. Service Officers will be there to help with claims and benefits questions. Schedule is: breakfast: 8 — 9 a.m.; Opening Ceremonies: 9 — 9:30 a.m., and Forum: 9:30 — 11 a.m. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For more information, call Deanna Hall, Women Veterans Chair, American Legion Dept. of Florida at 239-264-9164; womenvets@legionmail.org.
CCW Card PartySEBRING — Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the CCW Card Party will be held at Holy Youth Center, 900 U.S. 27 N. Cost is $15 including lunch. For more information call 863-446-0189.
Heartland Pops Band to honor VeteransLAKE PLACID & FROSTPROOF — Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., the Heartland Pops Concert Band, under the direction of Anthony Jones, will present their first tribute honoring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. This begins their 2022-23 concert season with the 12th annual “Musical Salute to Veterans” at the Genesis Center, 118 Oak St., Lake Placid. A second concert will be in Frostproof, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Ramon Theater, 115 E Wall St. Music selections will feature solo performances by Chuck Burrus, clarinet; Steve Bennett, alto sax, and patriotic narrations by Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, with an audience patriotic sing-along to highlight the evening. The band looks forward to paying tribute to our U.S. veterans. The band is always happy to accept new local and seasonal adult and advanced high school musicians. No audition is necessary. For further information, call 863-368-2999.