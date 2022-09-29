Free drive-thru Food
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in partnership with The Freedom Church, is holding a free food distribution for those in need at 3015 Herring Ave. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Pancake Breakfast & Voter Registration
SEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, the Democratic Party of Highlands County is hosting a pancake breakfast with pancakes, sausage and coffee. Cost is $10 per person. Breakfast is FREE for new voter registrants and students. Location is Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-385-8601.
Wrede’s Wildlife fundraiser
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 noon until 3 p.m., the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser at our location at 1301 W. Bell St. for the care of the animals at Wrede’s Wildlife Center. Activities include a Texas Hold’em, bake sale, cornhole, silent auction, food, and photo booth with Thunder, the Bald Eagle! Food for the animals donation examples are raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed, and raw fish for Thunder ! Monetary and food donations accepted the day of the event. For more information, call Post 69 at 863-453-4553.
Barktoberfest- Pet Adoption & Family Fun Day
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest,” a free event for both two- & four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at : http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 2, from 8- 1 a.m., the Avon Park Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all you can eat breakfast for $8 at 1318 West Bell Street. Menu is scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.
USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program
SEBRING — Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road, is a sponsor of the USDA Child and Adult Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants at the center(s) listed below and will be provided regardless of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation. Participants eligible for free and/or reduced-price meals must complete an application with documentation of eligibility information including the number and names of all household members, the last four digits of the Social Security Number of the head of household/primary wage earner or adult signing the application or an indication that a household member does not have one, total monthly household income or Food Stamps, SSI, or Medicaid identification number, and the signature of an adult care center participant.
Democratic Party meets
SEBRING — Monday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m., the Democratic Party of Highlands County will hold a meet, greet and planning meeting at headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-385-8601.
Single Seniors 65+ picnic
SEBRING — Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. the new Single Senior’s group for active seniors who are 65 yrs. or older, is having a picnic at the Veteran’s Park. Please bring a food or dessert item. The Club will furnish the hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks or you may bring your own non-alcoholic beverage. If you are not a member, and you are a first-time guest, the admission price is $10. You may attend one event as a guest. Otherwise, you must be a member. A reservation is required for this event. Call 863-273-6476 no later than Monday., Oct. 3.
Cold Protection for Your Plants workshop
SEBRING — On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Highlands County Cooperative Extension presents a free workshop regarding the best ways to protect your plants from frost and freeze, and learning about micro-climates. The location is the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Civic Center at 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). To register, call 863-402-6540.
9th Annual Walker-Thon
AVON PARK — On Friday, Oct. 14, The Walker Memorial Academy’s Home, School, & Parent Network (WMA HSPN) is excited to provide an opportunity for the students and their families to experience part of WMA’s mission of “creating a desire for healthy living and physical well-being” through the 9th Annual Walker-Thon. Students in grades K-12th will be given individual donation pledge forms and encouraged to join in raising funds for their school by reaching out to family, neighbors, church members, and friends for donations per lap or by flat rate. If you wish to be a sponsor over and above any student individual pledge for this event and have your name/logo appear on this year’s Walker-Thon t-shirt, please contact WMA HSPN leader Josie Cleghorn at hspn@wmaeagles.org or 229-292-6850 for more details.
BBQ Chicken Lunch
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch for $12 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Trunk or Treat Halloween event
SEBRING — Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 — 7 p.m., Family Extended Care facility presents “Trunk or Treat” at 5005 Sun’N Lakes Blvd. There will be a bounce house, music, treats and tons of candy! Open to the public. For more information, call 863-386-1060.
2022 Sebring Derby
SEBRING — Friday, Nov. 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., you are invited to Ridge Area Arc’s Sebring Derby, presented by Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisers. Location is Island View Restaurant at 5223 Tee Time Circle (Sun ‘N Lake Blvd.). Admission: $50. Tickets may be purchased online at ridgeareaarc.org. Bar & betting windows open at 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit The Ridge Area Arc. Event features 10 professional horse races (video), funny money for betting, silent auction, derby hat contest, hors d’oeuvres and beer, own a race horse for just $10 and you have a chance to win a trophy or $100.
Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free Mental Health Counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Volunteer drivers needed
SEBRING — Volunteer drivers are needed for the Veteran Transportation Network (VTN). The Sebring Veteran’s clinic has a few vans for transporting local veterans from our local clinic to 3 different locations. They are 1.) Bay Pines VMAC in Bay Pines, St. Petersburg, 2.) Cape Coral VAMC, and 3.) Bradenton CBOC. The vans travel according to needs of veteran’s appointments. Volunteers will be transported to Bay Pines for training and a medical physical. After this is accomplished, they are issued a badge, then drivers will be offered trips to make to alleviate burnout of drivers. Volunteers interested please contact VTN coordinator Dennis Tully at 239-233-4314. Please support your Veterans and volunteer today. Keeping America’s promise to our Veterans. Commander David Fearnley, 863-464-1881.
Line dance classes
SEBRING — Dee Grevan will offer Beginner Line Dance classes will be offered every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sebring Moose Lodge 2259, 11675 U.S. 98 East. Cost is $5 per individual per class. You do not need to be a member to join the class but membership applications are available for those interested.