Paisley Craze at
Hammock ParkSEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7-9 p.m., Paisley Craze will launch the Music in the Park concert series with their 1960s and ‘70s anthology of music featuring the British invasion, the Beach Boys, Motown, Stax, and West Coast Rock! Paisley Craze, a five-member group based on Florida’s West Coast, has toured the country from Memphis, Tennessee, to Austin, Texas. For residents with visiting family and friends, this concert is sure to provide some great entertainment. Admission is $10 per adult; children age 12 and younger with paying adults are free. Park entry is $6 per vehicle with up to eight people; fees waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. No pets allowed. Food and beverages by food trucks and Hammock Inn Camp Store. Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road.
Ladies of a Loss to meetSEBRING — Monday, Nov. 28, Ladies of a Loss will meet at two different locations. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We will be meeting at 10 a.m. at Dee’s Place in downtown Sebring and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, call 317-402-0914.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., the Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). All orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Single Seniors to meet
SEBRING — The Single Seniors group, for people age 65+, invites you to join them for a dessert social on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at their new location, Recreation Center at Sun ‘N Lakes, 3500 Edgewater Dr. Please bring a dessert. Donation is $10. Call 863-273-6476 if you have any questions.
Tidings & Tinsel Christmas eventSEBRING — Join us at The Coffee Vault invites you to stroll through their beautifully decorated Christmas trees and holiday villages from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 200 Circle Park Drive. Enjoy music by local talent. Hors d’oeuvres served. Bid on your favorite tree or village and it will be delivered to your home or business in time for the holiday. Cost is $20 per person; tickets may be purchased online at ridgeareaarc.org or call 863-452-1295, ext. 103. Proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc.
Healthy Heart 5-K race
SEBRING — Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring and National Honor Society of Sebring High School are cosponsoring the Healthy Heart 5K, in memory of Jimmy Polatty, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The race is hoping to generate funds for children’s programs and projects in Highlands County. A donation will also be made to the Champion for Children Foundation and a memorial scholarship to a Highlands County senior. Any senior attending college, trade school or the military that participates in the race can enter their name for a drawing of $500. The money will be awarded at the spring scholarship banquet at their school. The price to participate for students is $5 and adults $15. For more information, visit Facebook Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring Florida, email polatty@earthlink.net or call 863-273-8443.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church bazaarSEBRING — Spring Lake United Methodist Church presents a Cookie Walk and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 8170 Cozumel Lane (U.S. 98 at Spring Lake). Choose from a large variety of homemade cookies, homemade bread and other baked goods as well as a craft bazaar with jewelry, towels, wooden items and more. Breakfast and lunch will also be available.
Christmas ConcertsSEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.., the Highlands Ridge Chorale presents their annual Christmas concert, with guest performances by Celebration Brass. This performance will be held at Founders Hall in Highlands Ridge. On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., this concert will be performed at St. Johns United Methodist Church at 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. There is no charge for either concert, but donations are accepted and appreciated. For more information, call 863-449-7285.
Santa at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to the Historic Jacaranda Hotel Dec. 3-23. Enjoy holiday decor throughout the hotel and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Enjoy dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant starting Dec. 9. Saturdays and Sundays noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays 5-7 p.m.
Christmas on the CircleSEBRING — The Sebring CRA and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union present Christmas on the Circle on Saturday, Dec. 3 in conjunction with the Carousel of Lights in downtown Sebring on The Circle. The Merry Market open 2-9 p.m. and Festival activities 5-9 p.m. Christmas on the Circle will include an ice skating rink, snow globe live, snow maze-ing, photo ops, food trucks, more than 30 vendors, meet Santa, live entertainment and more! Armbands are available for pre-purchase. For more information and to purchase armbands, visit sebring.org. armbands required.
Holiday Home & Garden TourLAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their 12th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. To reserve tickets, call Sally Kinsey at 863-243-3576 or Fran Bomberger at 717-615-3057. Proceeds benefit local youth, providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Pancake breakfastSEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will have their Fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Includes pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, and coffee or juice. $6 for members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under and free for children under 3. Santa Claus will be at the breakfast to see the kiddos! Open to the public.
Christmas concertLAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band presents the first of two Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, “Dashing Through The Snow” at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street, Lake Placid. Songs will include “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night” and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to attend. The Band is celebrating their 46th anniversary. They are under the direction of Tony Juliano. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Bus trip to Tampa historical sites
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to the Henry B. Plant Museum and Victorian Stroll in Tampa on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Cost is $139 per person. The Tour includes transportation, admission to the Plant Museum property, lunch, tax and gratuity, a private Flamenco dance at Columbia Restaurant and driver gratuity. For more information, call the Society office at 863-471-2522.
Christmas concert
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band presents the second of two Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at SFSC in Avon Park. Songs will include “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night” and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to attend. The Band is celebrating their 46th anniversary. They are under the direction of Tony Juliano. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Retired Educators to meet
SEBRING — Thursday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., the Highlands County Retired Educators Association will meet at the Island View Restaurant. Guest speakers will be Nicole Radonski, newly elected Highlands County School Board member and Lieutenant Tyrone Tyson from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department. Lieutenant Tyson will be talking about the COPS ADAPT Program. Entertainment will be provided by the Avon Park High School choir. Please bring a new, unwrapped gift to donate to the COPS Christmas toy drive. All retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend. For more information contact Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Blues Concert at Hammock Park
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 11 from 7-9 p.m., American roots and blues musician, Ben Prestage, is scheduled for the second concert. Admission is $10 per adult. Children age 12 and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to 8 people; fees waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs! Food and beverages are provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored and hosted by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. All proceeds benefit park improvements. Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their new website www.friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org. Highlands Hammock is at 5931 Hammock Rd.
4-H Youth Caladium Contest
SEBRING — Registration is now open to participate in the annual 4-H Caladium Contest for youth ages 5-18. This project consists of one meeting where you will receive all the supplies you need to grow a caladium. In February, you will submit your caladium and caladium project book to the 4-H Office for judging. Your caladiums will then be put on display at the 2023 Highlands County Fair! Reserve your spot today by logging in to your 4-H Online profile and clicking on “EVENTS.” Registration ends Dec. 11th. Location: Extension Office Auditorium 4509 George Blvd. Sebring, FL 33875.
Gem & Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the rear Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ, at 3800 Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Sebring Village Christmas Festivities
SEBRING — Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Village invites the community to come to their park and see beautiful Christmas decorations, elves, Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus and carolers. We also accept non-perishable food items for two local food pantries. We will have a Bell Ringer from the Salvation Army on hand for cash donations. There is a Veterans’ Tree for gifts for homeless vets. The gifts are delivered to the Highlands County Veterans Services and they are given to veterans at a dinner they hold prior to Christmas.