Square danceLAKE PLACID — Thursday, Jan. 5, from 7 — 9 p.m., the Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a “Welcome Back” dance at the Sunshine RV Resort, State Road 70, east of U.S. 27. Robert Arias will call MS/PLUS. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Traveling Vietnam MemorialAVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m., American Legion Post 69 with the Patriot Guard Riders will escort the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the War on Terrorism Walls from Lake Wales to Post 69 for the Veterans Expo on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Veterans ExpoAVON PARK — Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, American Legion Post 69 presents the 8th annual Veterans Expo at 1301 W. Bell St. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Terrorism Walls will be on display and Saturday activities will begin with Sons Famous Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. Featured will be Veterans Suicide Awareness “Be The One,” with a 2.2-mile walk; a Jeep-bike cruise in and live music. Sunday activities will include a motorcycle poker run. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, counseling resources, therapy resources, vendors and food trucks will be available. Proceeds raised will benefit Project Vet Relief. For any questions, call Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Heartland Dog Club open houseAVON PARK — Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heartland Dog Club of Florida is having an open house. Highlands County has leased the location to the club, allowing a permanent training location at 2692 FL-17 (the old Jaycee’s building). See various dog demonstrations, and get information on upcoming group training classes where both humans and dogs are trained. Email training@heartlanddogclub.com or call 863-443-0571 for more information.
GriefShare free seminarSEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2-4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9 from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Knights of Columbus breakfastAVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon, the Knights of Columbus Council 14717 of Our Lady of Grace Church in the Grogan Center will hold a breakfast. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Location is 595 E. Main St. For questions, call 847-727-8273.
Get Ready to MotownSEBRING — “Get Ready to Motown” will perform on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse. This cutting-edge musical tour pairs Motown favorites with a live band and state-of-the-art light show. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Front gate will be open for ease of seating. Tickets are $25 at the door. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and many of your favorite beverages can be purchased for a minimal fee.
GriefShare support groupAVON PARK — Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Avon Park Lakes Baptist church is hosting a GriefShare Support Group, a continuing 13-week session. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. The church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Sebring Village comedy showSEBRING — Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., Sebring Village welcomes back the George Casey Comedy Show for a night of hilarious fun. Chicago Sun Times describes the show as “good clean comedy with deadly timing!” Tickets are $12. Call for tickets or information at 717-321-5045 or 863-991-1350. Location is Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road.
Palms Foundation annual meetingSEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold its annual business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The dinner meeting will be held at Chicanes Restaurant at 3101 Golfview Road, Sebring. Tickets are available for $30. Space is limited so call the Foundation office at 863-314-9400 to reserve a seat. A summary of the Foundation’s 2022 activities and a slate of 2023 officers and board members will be presented and approved.
Gem & Mineral Club to meetSEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. the Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will hold its final meeting in the rear fellowship hall of the church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. This is a very important meeting as members will discuss the future location of club meetings and probably the future of the club. Please attend. Birthstone for January is the garnet. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and state tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church where your taxes will be prepared. Tax volunteers will be at the church to schedule appointments Monday-Friday, Jan. 16 — 20 and Jan. 23 — 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 1 through April 17, and appointments can be scheduled at the church on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation, call co-coordinator John Harbaugh, 863-658-1192.
Senior Singles to meetSEBRING — Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. the Senior Singles group for over age 60 single men and women will meet for a Mix & Mingle at the Sun ’N Lake Clubhouse at 3500 Edgewater Drive. Snacks and finger food will be available as well as coffee, tea and water. You may also bring your beverage of choice. Music for dancing will be after 6 p.m. Games will also be available. Invite a friend. For more information, call 863-273-6476.
Spaghetti dinnerSEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. (first seating) and 5 p.m. (second seating), the Sebring Recreation Club is holding a spaghetti dinner. Suggested donation is $10. Menu is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. See club member for tickets. Location is 333 Pomegranate Ave.
EAA pancake breakfastSEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 — 10:30 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240 is serving Pancake Breakfast at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs to Gate 24. Breakfast includes both regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum.
Young Eagle flightsSEBRING — EAA Chapter 1240 will be conducting free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8-17, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Pre-registration at https://youngeaglesday.org/ Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight.
Caladium annual teaLAKE PLACID — Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m. the Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-operative is holding its Annual Tea at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. Doors open at 1 p.m. There will be music, 50/50, crazy auction, door prizes as well as dress up for the event of Asian Celebration. Tickets are on sale now with limited seating. Come in and purchase your ticket at $25 + tax and choose your table. For more information, call 863-699-5940. Always a fun time with great food, tea and laughter. All proceeds help keep our doors open so we can continue to promote the arts in our community. Come and reserve your seat.
Annual MLK breakfastAVON PARK — Monday, Jan. 16 from 7:30-10 a.m. the 20th annual Highlands County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will take place at Our Lady of Grace’s Grogan Center, 595 E. Main Street. Keynote speaker is Rasheena Morris-James MSN, APRN, FNP-C. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase online at Eventbrite.com or by calling Patricia Sholtz at 863-253-4634. naacphighlands.org
Coin Club meetingSEBRING — Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. the Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on the recent show in Orlando. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Disabled American Veterans to meetSEBRING — Wednesday Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., the Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the VVA Building on 33565 Grand Prix Dr. Located behind Walmart. Please attend and if you have a friend or neighbor who is a Veteran, invite them to the meetings. The DAV van transport network is seeking volunteer drivers for the Sebring Clinic. There is a big need in this area for drivers. Call 863-464-1881 for information. David Fearnley, Commander.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiserSEBRING — Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the Sebring Historical Society will hold a dine-in or takeout spaghetti dinner for $10 (with advance reservation) or $12 at the door. Call 863-471-2522 for reservations. Location is the Clovelly House event center at 1971 Lakeview Drive. This event will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now on.
Concert Band to performAVON PARK — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. the Highlands County Concert Band, celebrating their 46th year, will perform “Dropping the Ball for 2023” at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The 60 person concert band is under the direction of Tony Juliano. Pre-Show entertainment is by “The Skylarks”. Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855. Note: Band rehearsals are every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome.
Bus Trip to Daytona AreaSEBRING — Friday, Jan. 27, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to the James N. Gamble (of Procter & Gamble Co. fame) retreat at Cracker Creek, which is surrounded by a 175-acre nature preserve. An Eco boat tour of Cracker Creek will follow, with a lunch at Aunt Catfish, a waterfront restaurant. A tour of the Angell & Phelps chocolate factory will follow for a tasty conclusion. Cost is $137 per person, and it includes all named activities and gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after Friday, Jan. 13. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 or email: info@sebringhistorical society.org.
Historical Society luncheonSEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 28 at noon, the Sebring Historical Society will host their quarterly covered-dish luncheon, meeting and program at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, behind the Sebring Public Library on Lakeview Drive. Guest speaker is award winning author, Mark Barie, who will speak about the USS Maine and its mysterious destruction in Havana. His presentation will include some surprising and little known facts about the event which triggered our declaration of war against Spain in 1898. For more information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.