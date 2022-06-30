Fall prevention seminar
SEBRING — On Friday, July 8, from 10-11 a.m. a “Focus on the Future” seminar will feature “Fall Prevention & Safety” presented by Abby Garcia, RN/CNE. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
HCA art exhibits
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance will be sponsoring a members exhibit to run July and August. There will be a variety of art and each member may have 1-3 pieces on display. Reception will be on July 9 from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome and free to the community at Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the recent show in Orlando. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Change of Pace seminar
SEBRING — Friday, July 22, from 10-11 a.m. the seminar will be “Your 5 Wishes,” by Abby Garcia, RN/CNE. All seminars are hosted by Change of Pace and Good Shepherd Hospice, and all are held at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. Refreshments will be served and raffle prizes given at all events. RSVP must be given by the day before each event by calling Change of Pace, 863-382-1188.
Summer kids art camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is now registering kids online for its annual Summer Kids Art Camp. The camp is for children ages 7–12 and runs in weekly sessions, Monday through Friday, ending on July 29. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m, Pick up time is 5:30 p.m. There is a certified teacher facilitator and teen volunteers ages 13 and up. The cost per week is $150 per child, which includes all supplies and a light snack. Campers will bring their own lunch. Activities include: painting, drawing, paper mâché, paper crafts, pastels, visiting artists, STEM activities and more. Register online at highlandsartleague.org. For more information email: manager@highlandsartleague.org, or call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312.
Sheriff’s Youth Ranch camp
HIGHLANDS COUNTY — We still have plenty of openings for girls ages 10-15 for the Sheriff Youth Ranch Summer Camp July 24-29. The camp is completely free! Campers will get to take part in canoeing, archery, swimming, and many more activities. Download these application pages, fill them out and return them to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring by June 30. If you have any questions, call 863-402-7357. Click this link to learn more about the camp youthranches.org/our-services/summer-camps.
Scenic cruise
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. & returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 for more information. (e-mail: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Shrine thrift store
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club Thrift Store, at 2604 SR 17 South, is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. There is a huge selection of items at cheap prices: furniture, household, clothing for school children and adults, etc. Come see us!
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday from 9-11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Building on George Boulevard (corner of U.S. 27). This is a group of people who are doing things for our community. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. The group is associated with the University in Gainesville.
Singles Group starting
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. Location is 1400 County Road 17A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library from 1-4 p.m. every Friday. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. Published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing are invited. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s group
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, tell it. There is no charge or dues. Bring your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. This is a group of friendly, published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua-colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information, leave a message for Art Lefkowitz at 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.