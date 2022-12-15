Christmas Gifts for Kids
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries is sponsoring a Merry Christmas for needy children in our community. They need financial support for purchase of the gifts. Please call 863-633-0145 with the name and age of the child in need! Gifts will be delivered Dec. 17. The Ministry is located at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14.
Santa at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to the Historic Jacaranda Hotel now through Dec. 23. Enjoy holiday décor throughout the hotel and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Enjoy dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant Saturdays and Sundays noon to 2 p.m. or Thursdays and Fridays 5-7 p.m.
Single Seniors social
SEBRING — Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., the Single Seniors group is having a Mix & Mingle Social at the Sun ‘N Lake recreation complex, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Light snacks, water, coffee and tea will be provided or you can bring your beverage of choice. There will be music for dancing and other activities. For more information, call 863-273-6476.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is currently selling tickets for a New Year’s Eve Party. Dinner and snacks would be provided along with music, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and more. The cost is $40 per person, $75 per couple, or $200 per table of 6. There are 120 tickets for sale. Please contact the SHA association at 863-382-1554 to purchase tickets. All events at Sebring Hills Association clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave.
Bingo at the clubhouse
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host bingo on Dec. 15, 22 and 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. All events at Sebring Hills Association clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave.
Depot Museum open house
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 16 from 3-6 p.m., the public is invited to an Open House at the Depot Museum hosted by the Historical Society of Avon Park. Light refreshments, door prizes and museum shop discounts will be offered. 2023 membership dues will be accepted.
Christmas Teddy Bear tea
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Aktion Club will present a free event for children age 12 and under at the Lakeshore Mall (near Center Court near Beall’s). There will be a puppet show, free cookies and punch, gifts, book reading by Cindy Lair, author of “What Is A Friend?”, crafts and visit with Santa. There will also be a drawing for five free books which include friendship bracelets.
Gift Wrapping by Aktion Club
SEBRING — Looking for a place to get your holiday gifts wrapped? Aktion Club of Highlands County will wrap it up for the public for a donation. The club will be at Lakeshore Mall Sunday Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 23 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gifts do not have to be purchased at the mall. The Gift Wrapping Station will be located between Cindy’s Nails and Elegant Jewelers near Center Court. Donations will be used by the club to help the local community. For more details, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Moose Big Breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 18 from 8-11 a.m., Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All Proceeds For Moose Legion Fund.
Heartland Pops Christmas concert
SEBRING — Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., the Heartland Pops Concert Band, under the direction of Anthony Jones, will celebrate the Christmas holiday season with their annual “Music for the Holiday Season” at the Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road. The concert is free with a freewill offering of appreciation taken. Along with traditional music favorites, Rev. Don Roberts will narrate a whimsical version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Refreshments served prior to the concert.
Christmas morning carols
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. Pastor Joe DeHart will lead the Christmas Morning Carols by Candlelight service at Community Church of God, 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. Cookies and a cozy worship service will be served in a warmly lit and welcoming atmosphere. Sing along with your favorite Christmas carols. Enjoy special music that celebrates Jesus’ birth and glorifies the Newborn King. Experience and hear, once again, the story of Christmas. The church is directly across from Lake Country Elementary School. For more information, call 863-465-3715.
Looking for Doubles Tennis Players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all ages and skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph Musall at 863-633-9450 for more information.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free mental health counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.