Republican Party to meet
SEBRING — The January meeting of the Republican Party of Highlands County is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ’N Lake Blvd. Speaker is Quisha King, Deputy Director of BEST Legislative Affairs. Dinner (optional) is at 5 p.m. Meeting convenes at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP by visiting our website highlands.gop and calling 863-402-5456.
Square Dance
LAKE PLACID — Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7-9 p.m., the Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a square dance with Nelson Wakeman calling MS/PLUS. Location is the Sunshine RV Resort, SR 70, east of U.S. 27. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call 828-290-2147.
Woman’s Club rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is having their annual rummage sale at 10 N. Main Ave. Proceeds go toward helping with community projects.
Senior Singles to meet
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. The Senior Singles group for over age 60 single men and women will meet for a Mix & Mingle at the Sun ’N Lake Clubhouse, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Snacks and finger food will be available as well as coffee, tea and water. You may also bring your beverage of choice. Music for dancing will be after 6 p.m. Games will also be available. Invite a friend. For more information, call 863-273-6476.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. (first seating) and 5 p.m. (second seating), the Sebring Recreation Club is holding a spaghetti dinner. Suggested donation is $10. Menu is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. See club member for tickets. Location is 333 Pomegranate Ave.
EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240 is serving Pancake Breakfast from 8–10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs to Gate 24. Breakfast includes both regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum.
Young Eagles flights
SEBRING — EAA Chapter 1240 will be conducting free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8-17, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Pre-registration at https://youngeaglesday.org/ Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight.
Tanglewood Art Exhibition and Sale
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1-4 p.m. the Tanglewood Art League is holding their 12th annual Art Exhibition and Sale at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 N. Light refreshments will be served. We will sell raffles, seven for $5. The winner will take home a work of art at the end of the exhibition. Money collected will be awarded to two art students at the SFSC’s Juried Student Award Ceremony in April.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 15 from 8-11 a.m. the Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all you can eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Menu Includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Caladium Annual Tea
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m. the Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative is holding its Annual Tea at 132 E Interlake Blvd. Doors open at 1 p.m. There will be music, 50/50, crazy auction, door prizes as well as dress up for the event of Asian Celebration. Tickets are on sale now with limited seating. Come in and purchase your ticket at $25. +tax and choose your table. For more information, call 863-699-5940. All proceeds help keep our doors open so we can continue to promote the arts in our community. Come and reserve your seat.
Sebring Masons lunch
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all you can eat BBQ chicken lunch for $12 each. Come early. Menu is chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Dining room is open and take out is available also. Location is at the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-471-2425.
Annual MLK breakfast
AVON PARK — The 20th annual Highlands County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will take place from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Our Lady of Grace’s Grogan Center, 595 E. Main Street. Keynote speaker is Rasheena Morris-James MSN, APRN, FNP-C. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase online at Eventbrite.com or by calling Patricia Sholtz at 863-253-4634. Naacphighlands.org.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. the Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its first monthly meeting of 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, in the Family Life Center at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Steve Shattler, FWC Senior Biologist and Land Manager, will present “Lake habitat management and restoration” providing information on Lake Istokpoga. For more information, call 863-599-0124.
Ridge DAV to meet
SEBRING — Disabled American Veterans Ridge Chapter 49 will hold its monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. with the next meeting Jan. 18. The new meeting location will be at the VVA Building located at 33565 Grand Prix Drive. Please take note of new day and location. Please attend and bring a friend who is a veteran who might like to become a member. We are looking at getting the DAVA (Auxiliary) started as soon as we can. Questions, call Commander David Fearnley @ 863-464-1881.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. the Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on the recent show in Orlando. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Safety presentation in Lorida
LORIDA — Wednesday evening, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will be giving a safety presentation at First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave. Topics included will be cyber security, self awareness security, a personal testimony, and information on their new campaign. Be sure to join us as it will be a lot of fun as well as informative.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SEBRING — Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4:30 — 6:30 P.M., the Sebring Historical Society will hold a dine-in or takeout spaghetti dinner for $10 (with advance reservation) or $12 at the door. Call 863-471-2522 for reservations. Location is the Clovelly House event center at 1971 Lakeview Drive. This event will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now on.
The King’s Brass in concert
LAKE PLACID — Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass in concert at the Genesis Center. There is no charge or ticketing for this special program, but a love offering will be received. The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church is at 218 E. Belleview Street, between Dal Hall and Interlake Boulevard. For more information, contact the church office at 863-465-2742.
Shrine Club Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 20 from 4 — 7 p.m., the Highlands Shrine Club will host a spaghetti dinner. Cost is $10 each. Menu is salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. Take out orders are available. Public is invited.
Lakesharks Phlocking for Horses
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 22, from 3 — 6 p.m. the January Parrothead Heartland Lake Shark’s Phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar and Grill located at 3122f Golfview Road. Entertainment will be provided by John McDonald, unique Trop Rock musician. We will be collecting cash donations to benefit Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning Facility in Avon Park. Your donations will be used for equine supplies, tack, food and other needed items for a designated horse.
Concert Band to perform
AVON PARK — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. the Highlands County Concert Band, celebrating their 46th year, will perform “Dropping the Ball for 2023” at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The 60 person concert band is under the direction of Tony Juliano. Pre-Show entertainment is by “The Skylarks”. Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855. Note: Band rehearsals are every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome.
Drive-thru Food Distribution
SEBRING — Thursday, Jan. 26 from 9:30 — 11 a.m., Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in partnership with The Freedom Church, presents a free drive-thru food distribution for those in need. Location is 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Bus Trip to Daytona Area
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 27, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to the James N. Gamble (of Procter & Gamble Co. fame) retreat at Cracker Creek, which is surrounded by a 175-acre nature preserve. An Eco boat tour of Cracker Creek will follow, with a lunch at Aunt Catfish, a waterfront restaurant. A tour of the Angell & Phelps chocolate factory will follow for a tasty conclusion. Cost is $137 per person, and it includes all named activities and gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after Friday, Jan. 13. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 or email: info@sebringhistorical society.org.
Historical Society luncheon
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 28 at noon, the Sebring Historical Society will host their quarterly covered-dish luncheon, meeting and program at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, behind the Sebring Public Library on Lakeview Drive. Guest speaker is award winning author, Mark Barie, who will speak about the USS Maine and its mysterious destruction in Havana. His presentation will include some surprising and little known facts about the event which triggered our declaration of war against Spain in 1898. For more information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Comedy at Elks Lodge
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7 — 9 p.m. Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 is having a professional comedy night. ChuckleHut and TV’s Comedy Central are providing professional comics for your entertainment. Tickets are $20 pp available at the lodge which includes an appetizer tray per table. Call 863-465-2661 for tickets and information.
Tax Prep Volunteers Needed
SEBRING AND AVON PARK — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from Feb. to mid-April, 2022. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For Sebring call John Harbaugh 863-658-1192; and for Avon Park call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
HCA Fusion Fest
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Art & Culture Fusion Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Vendors are invited to join a celebration of the diversity of cultures with food, music, dance and art on Museum Avenue! Space is available for arts and crafts and food; and promotional space is available for non-profits, businesses, performers, artists and cultural costumes. For more information, call 941-321-9222. Vendor registration can be found at heartlandculturalalliance.org
Woodcarver’s Show & Competition
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Highlands Woodcarvers presents Artistry in Woodcarving at the Sebring Recreation Club, behind the Sebring Police Department on Pomegranate Ave. There will be vendors of all kinds, door prizes, food and drinks. Admission is $3. For information, call Dan Noble at 616-295-8044.
Ladies of a Loss meetings
SEBRING — Monday, Jan. 30, Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at a new location. We will meet two times on the last Monday of each month. Our first meeting on that Monday will be at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting, in a private room, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr. Our second meeting will be at 3 p.m. also at Dee’s Place. Dee has shared her facility with our group and is closed for business at this time. We will have a snack and drink at this meeting. Both meetings are open to only our ladies, no guests please. There is no cost to join. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sisters’ hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Call Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
Waharusa Day luncheon
SEBRING — Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m., the 43rd Annual Waharusa Day in Florida luncheon will once again be held at Homer’s Buffet at 1000 Sebring Square (corner of Sebring Parkway & U.S. 27). Now that the COVID threat has been reduced, hope for a good group.
Child and adult food program.
SEBRING — Change of Pace is sponsoring the USDA Child and Adult Food Program at their location, 4514 Hammock Road (inside Sebring Christian Church). Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants. For more information, contact Change of Pace at 863-382-1188 or email info@changeofpacefl.com
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free mental health counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.