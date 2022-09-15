Shrine Club thrift storeAVON PARK — Highlands Shrine Club Thrift Store at 2604 SR 17 South is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Huge selection of items at cheap prices: antiques, glassware, collectables, furniture, school kids & adult clothes, etc. Come see us.
2022 Christmas Parade Applications
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2022 APCC Christmas Parade being held on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. Entry fees are $35 for non-profit organizations and $45 for all others. Download application at theapcc.net.
Disabled American Veterans to meet
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m., all general members of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the Sebring Chamber of Commerce building, 227 U.S. 27 North (near where Five Guys is located). Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now until further notice. For further information, call David Fearnley, commander, at 863-464-1881 or John Vincent III, judge advocate/adjutant, at 863-835-0814.
Seniors 65+ singles meeting
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., the new Single Seniors group for active seniors over 65 will have a Meet and Greet event at Lake Istokpoga Park at 3 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Non-member admission fee is $10 per person for this event. You may attend as a guest one time. (No alcoholic beverages are permitted in the park.) If you are not a member and would like more information, or to make a reservation, call 863-273-6476.
Air Force Birthday Party
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. the Military Sea Services Museum is hosting a free cake and ice cream party to honor the 75th birth date of the United States Air Force. Theirs is a record of service and sacrifice in defense of freedom around the world. Always free admission to the museum, at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Roseland Avenue, one mile east of Sebring High School. The museum is open every Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. To book large groups or tours, call at 863-385-0992. Visit the Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”
OneBlood drive
SEBRING — On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will host a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. The church is at 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 egift card and a special Hero T-shirt and pair of socks. Bring your community spirit and donate blood in the One Blood Big Red Bus that will be in the church parking lot. Remember the OneBlood theme for this year: “There is a hero in you in 2022”.
Lake Jackson clean-up
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. until noon, the Rotary Club of Sebring will be hosting its annual Lake Jackson Clean Up Day. Volunteers are needed to walk, boat and wade to help clean the lake of debris. The group will meet at Veteran’s Beach to get volunteers registered and to their assigned areas. There will be juice, coffee and donuts to start the morning. Safety vests, grabber poles and garbage bags will be provided. Last year the Clean Up Day filled several of the big city dumpsters, and they are hoping to have a good turnout again this year. For more information, contact Carl Cool at 863-657-2323.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., the Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its first monthly meeting of 2022-23 at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive. The meeting will be in the Youth Hall rather than the usual Fellowship Hall. Robert Blake of Avon Park Air Force Range will present “A Highlands County Big Year” concerning birding in the region. For additional information, contact 305-815-6249.
Heartland Pops Concert Band begins rehearsals
AVON PARK — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7-9 p.m. The Heartland Pops Concert Band, under the direction of Anthony Jones, will hold rehearsals for the 2022-23 concert season at Avon Park High School band room at 700 E. Main St. There are no formal auditions for membership. Advanced high school and adult musicians are welcome. Bring your instrument and your love of music and share your talent with the community and a fabulous group of musicians. For additional information, call 863-368-2999 and leave a message for a returned call.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the current state of the coin market and the recent show in Chicago. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Fall Plant Sale
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the AVPCI Nursery will host our annual fall plant sale. Lunch will be available for $6, and includes BBQ chicken leg quarters, beans, chips and dessert. Location is 8100 Hwy. 64 East.
Edison & Ford Estates Trip
SEBRING & FT. MYERS — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to Ft. Myers to the winter estates of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. A delicious lunch after the tour will be held at Ford’s Garage. Cost is $132 per person and includes transportation, entrance to and private tour of the estates, lunch, tax & gratuity, and driver gratuity. The Bus departs at 7:30 a.m. from the Weigel House Museum on Lakeview Drive across the parking lot from the Sebring Public Library. The bus returns at 4 plm. Reservations & payment due on or before Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are transferable. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. For further information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Lakesharks Phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3 — 6 p.m., our phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill located at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout and Maggie May will entertain us as we collect items for Pawsitive Effects, Inc. in Lake Placid. Need: quality dog & cat food (made in the U.S.A.), cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, toys, treats, pet crates. Public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors.
Seniors 65+ singles pizza party
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., the new Single Seniors group for active seniors over 65 will host a pizza party at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse located at 200 Lark Ave. It is the first left off Thunderbird Rd. & behind Aspen Dental. Non-member admission fee is $10 per person. You may attend our events as a guest one time, otherwise, membership is required. Reservation required to attend. Call 863-273-6476.
Wrede’s Wildlife fundraiser
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 noon until 3 p.m., the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser at our location at 1301 W. Bell St. for the care of the animals at Wrede’s Wildlife Center. Activities include a Texas Hold’em, bake sale, cornhole, silent auction, food, and photo booth with Thunder, the Bald Eagle! Food for the animals donation examples are raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed, and raw fish for Thunder. Monetary and food donations accepted the day of the event. For more information, call Post 69 at 863-453-4553.
Barktoberfest- Pet Adoption & Family Fun Day
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest”, a free event for both two- & four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at : http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org.
Picnic & family fun
SEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Pearce Homestead on Hwy. 98 and the Kissimmee River will host this event for the whole family. Bring a picnic lunch; there will be ice cream and drinks for purchase on site. The children will enjoy a sack race, egg relay, hula-hoop and three-legged race, and bouncy house! There is a cake baking contest for youth and adults, and a Fire House Team in a Tug O’ War. For further information, call Pat Harrison at 772-834-6630, or Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.