Blood Drive
SEBRING — Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be hosting a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. The location is the Church at 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 e Gift Card and a special OneBlood Beach Towel. So, bring your community spirit and donate blood in the OneBlood Big Red Bus that will be in the church parking lot. Remember the OneBlood theme for this year: THERE IS A HERO IN YOU in 2022.
Stuff the Bus
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 will hold a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive now through Aug. 5. The Elks ask that the community help fill the bus with supplies that will be donated to the children of the community. Supplies can be dropped off at the Elks Lounge at the Lodge, 200 County Road 621 East, from 1-7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
Scenic cruise
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. & returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 for more information. (e-mail: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.
Master Gardeners
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners is holding several upcoming classes, including “Florida Vegetable Gardening on August 13; “Introduction to Beekeeping” on September 10; and “Cold Protection for Your Plants” on October 8. All classes are held at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. (at corner of U.S. 27). For further information regarding registration, contact David Austin at 863-402-6540.
Car show and back to school drive
SEBRING — Innovative Fitness Studio will host a Grand Opening Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at Innovative Fitness Studio, 209 U.S. 27 South. Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Registration is $5 for your car or bike. Each registration comes with one raffle ticket. Anyone donating school supplies will receive an extra raffle ticket with each donation. Additional tickets available for purchase. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike and more. Classic 50/50 raffle. There will be food trucks and a DJ! To pre-register, visit Innovative Fitness Studio.
Brats & Beer fundraiser
SEBRING — Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 — 7 p.m., St. Agnes Episcopal Church is hosting a Brats & Beer fundraiser. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fundraising donations will benefit our Outreach program. Tickets available at the Church office prior to the event. Church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive. For more information contact St. Agnes at 863-385-7649 or Marsha at 608-397-8833.
Lakesharks Parrot Head Club news
SEBRING — There will be no meeting in July. Join us again August 28 when our guest entertainer will be Rich McGuire. We will be collecting school supplies for Highlands County School Board Student Activities.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.