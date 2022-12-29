Sebring Hills New Year’s Eve Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is currently selling tickets for a New Year’s Eve Party. Dinner & snacks would be provided along with music and fun. There also would be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and more. The cost is $40-pp, $75-couple, or $200-table of 6. There are 120 tickets for sale. Please contact the SHA association at 863-382-1554 to purchase tickets. All events at Sebring Hills Association clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Moose Lodge New Years Eve dinner
AVON PARK — New Years Eve from 5 — 8 p.m., the Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host a prime rib dinner. $20 Donation. Entertainment & champagne at midnight. Location is 1318 W. Bell St. For Moose members & guest. Call for reservations at 863-452-0579.
Highlands Hammock First Day Hikes
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., start the New Year off on the right foot with a ‘first day hike’ at Highlands Hammock State Park. Two ‘off the beaten path’ walks are scheduled, from Cypress Swamp to Pinelands is scheduled at 8 a.m., with visitors meeting at the Cypress Swamp Trailhead. At 10 a.m., the Trek to the Historic Dam is scheduled and visitors are to meet at the Mammal Kiosk-Bike Path Service Road. Walks take about 90 minutes. Pets are not permitted. walks are free with park entry $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people). Park is at 5931 Hammock Road.
Men’s Senior softball starting
SEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., draft starts for men over 50 to sign up for Men’s Sebring Senior Softball Winter League. Fee of $35 is to be paid prior to draft. Fee pays for the umpires, softballs and other expenses. Play starts on Jan. 10 and ends on March 23 with the tournament championship at the Highlands County Sports Complex. You will play 17 to 20 games depending on the number of teams. Exhibition games will be held on Jan. 5 to give you a chance to meet your coach. Anyone who wants to play is also invited to come to the Sebring Sports Complex starting on Tuesday and or Thursday, Dec. 22, 27, and 29 for batting practice and play a pickup game if enough players show up. Your league fee may be paid to Jim Polatty at this time. Contact Jim at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net for financial hardship or any questions.
P.E.O. Group to meet
LAKE PLACID — Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m., the Highlands P.E.O. Group, a philanthropic women’s education organization, will meet at the home of Janet Mitchell. Members living or visiting in the area are invited. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
GriefShare
free seminar
SEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, at 2 to 4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, 2 — 4 p.m. or 6 — 8 p.m. a continuing 13 week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Sebring Village comedy show
SEBRING — Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., Sebring Village welcomes back the George Casey Comedy Show for a night of hilarious fun. Chicago Sun Times describes the show as “Good clean comedy with deadly timing!” Tickets are $12. Call for tickets or information at 717-321-5045 or 863-991-1350. Location is Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold its annual business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The dinner meeting will be held at Chicanes Restaurant at 3101 Golfview Road, Sebring. Tickets are available for $30. Space is limited so call the Foundation office at 863-314-9400 to reserve a seat. A summary of the Foundation’s 2022 activities and a slate of 2023 officers and board members will be presented and approved.
Senior Singles to meet
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m., the Senior Singles group for over age 60 single men and women will meet for a Mix & Mingle at the Sun’N Lake Clubhouse at 3500 Edgewater Drive. Snacks and finger food will be available as well as coffee, tea and water. You may also bring your beverage of choice. Music for dancing will be after 6 p.m. Games will also be available. Invite a friend. For more information call 863-273-6476.
Disabled American Veterans to meet
SEBRING — Wednesday Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., the Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the VVA Building on 33565 Grand Prix Dr. Located behind Walmart. Please attend and if you have a friend or neighbor who is a Veteran, invite them to the meetings. The DAV van transport network is seeking volunteer drivers for the Sebring Clinic. There is a big need in this area for drivers. Call 863-464-1881 for information. David Fearnley, Commander.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SEBRING — Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4:30 — 6:30 P.M., the Sebring Historical Society will hold a dine-in or takeout spaghetti dinner for $10 (with advance reservation) or $12 at the door. Call 863-471-2522 for reservations. Location is the Clovelly House event center at 1971 Lakeview Drive. This event will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now on.
Bus Trip to Daytona Area
SEBRING-DATONA — Friday, Jan. 27, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to the James N. Gamble (of Procter & Gamble Co. fame) retreat at Cracker Creek, which is surrounded by a 175-acre nature preserve. An Eco boat tour of Cracker Creek will follow, with a lunch at Aunt Catfish, a waterfront restaurant. A tour of the Angell & Phelps chocolate factory will follow for a tasty conclusion. Cost is $137 per person, and it includes all named activities and gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after Friday, Jan. 13. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 or email: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.
Historical Society luncheon
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 28 at noon, the Sebring Historical Society will host their quarterly covered-dish luncheon, meeting and program at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, behind the Sebring Public Library on Lakeview Drive. Guest speaker is award winning author, Mark Barie, who will speak about the USS Maine and its mysterious destruction in Havana. His presentation will include some surprising and little known facts about the event which triggered our declaration of war against Spain in 1898. For more information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
HCA Fusion Fest
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Art & Culture Fusion Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Vendors are invited to join a celebration of the diversity of cultures with food, music, dance and art on Museum Avenue! Space is available for arts and crafts and food; and promotional space is available for non-profits, businesses, performers, artists and cultural costumes. For more information, call 941-321-9222. Vendor registration can be found at heartlandculturalalliance.org
Woodcarver’s Show & Competition
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Highlands Woodcarvers presents Artistry in Woodcarving from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Sebring Recreation Club, behind the Sebring Police Department on Pomegranate Ave. There will be vendors of all kinds, door prizes, food and drinks. Admission is $3. For information, call Dan Noble at 616-295-8044.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free mental health counseling
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Volunteer Drivers needed
SEBRING — Volunteer drivers are needed for the Veteran Transportation Network (VTN). The Sebring Veterans clinic has a few vans for transporting local veterans from our local clinic to three different locations: Bay Pines VMAC in Bay Pines, St. Petersburg; Cape Coral VAMC; and Bradenton CBOC. The vans travel according to the needs of veteran’s appointments. Volunteers will be transported to Bay Pines for training and a medical physical. Volunteers interested please contact VTN coordinator Dennis Tully at 239-233-4314.