Avon Park Garden Club to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will begin their club year with a meeting on Thursday, Sept.1, at 10 a.m. at the Avon Park Public Library. President Rosie Longanecker will tell the members about projects and activities that are planned for the year. Those looking for a garden club to join are invited to attend. Be sure to view the display in the display case at the library. Information about the club is available at the display or phone 863-452-1927.
Picnic and Fun Day
SEBRING — On Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day) the Parkway Free Will Baptist Church will host a Community Wide Picnic and Fun Day at the church beginning at noon with lunch for all. There will be a bouncy house and games for the children as well as a gift of school supplies for all school-age children in attendance. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call 813-714-1669 or e-mail ricknorthrop13@yahoo.com.
Fall Community Ladies’ Bible Study
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. the Beauty Fit For a Queen Bible study will be held at 205 Circle Park Drive. Refreshments provided. Register at livinglovedbygod@ wixsite.com/extravagantly-loved. $25 materials fee payable at meeting. For further information, call 352-843-4525.
New 65+ single seniors group
SEBRING — Active Single Seniors 65-plus, a new group is forming that will provide you with multiple activities each month. Join us on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. (rain date will be Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.). The group will meet at Veterans Park, 4250 Lakeview Drive on Lake Jackson, in the large shelter closest to the parking lot. Due to the COVID pandemic, the gatherings will be outside for now. Limited seating so bring a lawn chair. Snacks will be available. You are welcome to bring a non-alcoholic beverage (park rules). There will be open discussions for those who want to participate. If interested in attending, call 863-273-6476 no later than Aug. 31 to make a reservation.
Pancake breakfast at EAA
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8-10:15 a.m., The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Heartland Chapter 1240 will host their monthly fly in/drive in breakfast at Sebring Regional Airport. Follow signs to Gate 24. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) taught at the Highlands Aviation Academy held at the center. Menu includes regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. For more information, call 863-655-1104.
GriefShare video
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m., GriefShare will present a video entitled ”Loss of a Spouse” at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road. Register at : http://www. GriefShare.org.
Cultural Alliance reception
AVON PARK — Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance will host a reception for David Rief and his amazing art work. The Exhibit will be at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W Main St. The Exhibit will be available for the month of September during Museum Hours Wednesday through Saturday 11-2 p.m.
Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Disabled American Veterans to meet
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m., all general members of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 will meet at the Sebring Chamber of Commerce building, 227 U.S. 27 North (near where Five Guys is located). Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month from now until further notice. For further information, call David Fearnley, Commander at 863-464-1881; or John Vincent III, Judge Advocate/adjutant at 863-835-0814.
Edison & Ford Estates Trip
SEBRING — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to Ft. Myers to the winter estates of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. A delicious lunch after the tour will be held at Ford’s Garage. Cost is $132 per person and includes transportation, entrance to and private tour of the estates, lunch, tax & gratuity, and driver gratuity. The Bus departs at 7:30 a.m. from the Weigel House Museum on Lakeview Drive across the parking lot from the Sebring Public Library. The bus returns at 4 plm. Reservations & payment due on or before Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are transferable. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. For further information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Barktoberfest — Pet Adoption & Family Fun Day
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pawsitive Effects will host their annual “Barktoberfest,” a free event for both two- and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park. This event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. Rescue organizations will have their own animal adoption policies and fees. All new adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All donations benefit the animal rescue groups we support in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, follow Pawsitive Effects on Facebook or visit us at : http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org.
Picnic and family fun
SEBRING — Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Pearce Homestead on Hwy. 98 and the Kissimmee River will host this event for the whole family. Bring a picnic lunch; there will be ice cream and drinks for purchase on site. The children will enjoy a sack race, egg relay, hula-hoop and three-legged race, and bouncy house! There is a cake baking contest for youth and adults, and a Fire House Team in a Tug O’ War. For further information, call Pat Harrison at 772-834-6630, or Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.
9th annual Walker-Thon
AVON PARK — On Friday, Oct. 14, The Walker Memorial Academy’s Home, School, & Parent Network (WMA HSPN) is excited to provide an opportunity for the students and their families to experience part of WMA’s mission of “creating a desire for healthy living and physical well-being” through the 9th Annual Walker-Thon. Students in grades K-12th will be given individual donation pledge forms and encouraged to join in raising funds for their school by reaching out to family, neighbors, church members, and friends for donations per lap or by flat rate. If you wish to be a sponsor over and above any student individual pledge for this event and have your name/logo appear on this year’s Walker-Thon t-shirt, please contact WMA HSPN leader Josie Cleghorn at hspn@wmaeagles.org or 229-292-6850 for more details.