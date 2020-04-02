It is my opinion that good music never really gets old. It will age, yes, but in the aging process it seems to become more of an old friend than a relic. With that, let’s drift back into the early 1970’s and the music of British heavy-weights of the day, Uriah Heep.
After their third release, “Look At Yourself,” the band felt they weren’t reaching their potential and fired their original bass player Paul Newton and drummer Iain Clark.
Gary Thain was brought in on bass guitar and Lee Kerslake on drums. Along with Mick Box, lead guitar, Ken Hensley, keyboards, guitar and background vocals, and David Byron, lead vocals, what is considered the classic line-up was born.
Classic they were indeed. The new-found chemistry was immediately evident. In May of 1972 the band released their fourth album “Demons And Wizards.” Peaking on the American charts at No. 23, this would be their most successful record on the strength of singles “Easy Livin’” and “The Wizard.” The two songs are still favorites among Uriah Heep fans.
The aforementioned “The Wizard” opens the album with a gentle acoustic guitar intro which is led into full band orchestration by the slowly climatic vocals of Byron. The song was and is a classic. Hard not to let a familiar smile creep onto your face even now as it permeates your ears.
“Easy Livin’” is a higher energy tune with fuzzed out guitars and a romping bass line. Coming in at No. 39 on the Billboard charts, this would surprisingly be the only top 40 hit Uriah Heep would have.
The band was seemingly finding themselves during these days. Part straight-ahead rock band and part progressive rock, it was a sweet melding of the two which was producing results for them. “Easy Livin’” and “All My Life” are prime examples of the more traditional rock side of the group.
“Circle Of Hands” would certainly be a highlight with it’s moody organ setting the tone for Byron’s contemplative, slow-burn vocal approach. With it’s back and forth soft/hard dynamic the song displays the desire to dip into more progressive waters.
Album closer “Paradise/The Spell” is a 12 minute-plus opus diving headlong into the lengthy prog passageways. Beginning much like opener “The Wizard” with a solo acoustic guitar accompanied by Byron, the song eventually morphs into a rock and roller and then back into an almost “Layla”(Derek & The Dominos fame) type softly weeping guitar solo, into a piano lead, back into a rock and roller. Very entertaining and accomplished stuff.
The group is enjoying a 51 year-long career. They have released 24 studio albums along with live and compilation albums. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide with over 4 million sales in the U.S.
Uriah Heep were sometimes referred to as a “poor man’s Deep Purple.” It is hard to agree with such statements after hearing “Demons And Wizards.”
Sit down and get reacquaint with an old friend.