One situation that is so sad is to be out for a walk and watch a car drive by as the passengers literally toss their fast food bag and garbage out their windows. Many actually regard the ditches along the roads as their personal garbage can. It’s obvious as you take a good look around your neighborhood.
Many through streets become a haven for garbage. It does not take long during a drive to view empty beer bottles, soda cans, Styrofoam coffee cups, empty cigarette cartons, water bottles plastic bags and straws. Think of people driving through, hoping to purchase a home here and then being dismayed because of the culverts loaded with refuse.
The current virus down time is a perfect opportunity to clean up neighborhoods. Spouses, or a dad and his child can grab a few plastic bags, put on a pair of gloves and walk a block or two and do a pick up. The neighborhood will look great and it will be a great teaching moment for a child or those driving by.
A couple in Placid Lakes did this recently. Over 10 bags of garage were picked up in just three blocks. They even let neighbors know via a sign that their was a recent pick up. They begged potential garbage tosses to take their garbage home and put it in their own garbage can.
One angry neighbor said, “I’d love to follow of one of those pigs home, then take my garbage and toss it in their front yard to see how it makes them feel.” Unfortunately many of those who toss could care less.
During this down time folks are biking, taking walks, reading, playing games and tending their gardens. Add cleaning up one block around your home and Highland County will look great and you will have a real good feeling of doing something so little that could have big results.