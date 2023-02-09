February is the month of love. While I believe romance books are best enjoyed year-round, now is the perfect time to give the genre a try. If you are not sure where to start or just looking for new materials, here is a list for you. To add a little fun to the recommendations, I’m doing books based on Zodiac signs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Aquarius have a strong sense of justice and are always looking for a worthy cause. In "Pride and Protest" by Nikki Paine (a "Pride and Prejudice" retelling if you couldn’t tell from the title), Liza B is trying to save her neighborhood from being destroyed by condo developers. Staging a protest Liza runs into the CEO of the company, Dorsey who doesn’t think much of her cause. After a rough start, he starts to admire her drive and ambition.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Pisces are the most creative and compassionate sign. To spice up the list a great pick would be the paranormal romance book "Slave to Sensation" by Nalini Singh. In the far future, humans have evolved to be Psy (those with psychic ability) and changelings (those with shapeshifting abilities) and are in a battle to see who is dominant. Among the Psy, are those with an empathic ability like Sascha, who don’t want to be in constant conflict. She’ll partner with the panther shifters to try and build peace.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Aries are determined and competitive, always jumping into challenges headfirst. "Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail" by Ashley Herring Blake is the perfect book for an Aries. Following a bad breakup, Astrid Parker is wholly focused on her job as an interior designer. Her newest project renovating an old inn has her butting heads with a cute carpenter, named Jordan. Astrid loves clean and modern design whereas Jordan wants to preserve the history of the inn. Neither is willing to budge from their ideals, creating an engaging “Opposites Attract” romance.
Available on Axis-360
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
Taureans love a serene environment where they can relax. What better place than the English countryside? A historical romance set in the backdrop of a country estate is just right, with sprawling moors and calming gardens. "It Happened One Autumn" by Lisa Kleypes is an updated take on Pride and Prejudice. The leads are a feisty American heiress and a reserved, slightly uptight English lord. Both are too stubborn (a Taurus trait) to admit their attraction for each other … at first.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Geminis are sociable, playful, and can be a little erratic at times. These traits are embodied by the male lead in "Play" by Kylie Scott. Mal is a drummer in a band, as well as a giant ball of affection and energy (basically a puppy). Just what the overly serious, responsible, female lead, Anne needs in her life. Together they make a well-balanced and super cute couple.
Cancer (June 21- July 22)
Cancers are extremely emotional and sensitive, which can sometimes manifest as an inability to control their mood. In "Paris Daillencourt is About to Crumble" by Alexis Hall, lead character Paris struggles with insecurities and mental health problems. When his roommate enters him into a national baking show, Paris is forced to confront his anxieties and fear of failure. As the competition continues, he gains more confidence in his skills as well as a kind charming love interest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leo is represented by regal lions. They tend to be dramatic, theatrical and fiery, always basking in the spotlight. "It Happened One Summer" by Tessa Bailey follows socialite Piper, who is a Leo through and through. She is a fashionable “It Girl” with a wild side – until she gets cut off from her fortune. Now she has to learn the value of hard work by running a dive bar in a small fishing village. Piper is out to prove to her family and a gruff local fisherman she keeps running into that she is capable.
Virgo (Aug. 23 -Sept. 22)
Virgos are logical, practical and systematic in their approach to life. They like things controlled and organized. So, what could be better than throwing in a little chaos like a “Marriage of Convenience” trope? This trope forces a couple to get married for mutually beneficial reasons. In "The Wall of Winnipeg and Me" by Mariana Zapata Vanessa agrees to marry her boss, a socially awkward football player, in order to secure him a visa card. Of course, the marriage is just for show, until real feelings develop.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libras value balance, harmony, and fairness. A love story focused on LGBT+ rights would be a good fit. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston combines romance with time travel, as modern-day woman August falls for 1970s punk rocker Jane.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)
Known for being passionate and assertive, Scorpios should love a good “Enemies to Lovers” romance. "Love, Hate, and Clickbait" by Liz Bowery mixes animosity with the “Fake Dating” trope. A political consultant clashes with a data analyst on a presidential campaign their tense relationship boils over into a public argument, which leads to a media misunderstanding. To capitalize on the mistake and spark good publicity for the campaign they pretend to date. Pretending seems easy enough until it turns into something deeper.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Sagittarians are always questing for knowledge and this includes love. "The Kiss Quotient" by Helen Hoang follows an autistic lead Stella, who is determined to live as normal a life as possible. Convinced she’s bad at relationships she does the logical thing and hires a male escort, Michael to teach her. The chemistry between them is undeniable and they start to fall for each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Capricorns tend to be patient and dedicated, holding out for what they want. A “Second Chance” love story where the leads hold out for each other over the years fits well. "The Boy is Back" by Meg Cabot centers on former high school sweethearts Reed and Becky. Reed is brought back to their small hometown after some family troubles and needs Becky’s help. As they spend time together old feelings surface. Bonus: The book is hilarious and epistolary (told through emails, texts, and even Amazon reviews), so it can be finished in one sitting.
