Love it or hate it, Friday’s the day. Valentine’s Day. As someone who has no feelings about the holiday in general, I am most excited about the 70% off chocolate that will be in stores the next day. Heart-shaped Reese’s cups are where it’s at, in my opinion.
Would you have ever guessed that your library would be able to help with planning for the big date night? Well, we sure can. From cookbooks to DVD’s, or romantic books for a calm night in, we have just what you need!
What better way to start your night than with a home-cooked meal? It is cheaper, healthier, and more meaningful to break out the pots and pans right in your own kitchen. In “Comfort and Joy — Cooking for Two” by Christina Lake, the blogger and author gives you recipes for both dinner and a sweet treat after. She has the recipe for the ‘perfect’ filet mignon and a multitude of desserts, including Warm Carrot Cakes that would pair perfectly with your meal. As stated by the title, these recipes are specifically measured out for just two.
If you are looking into pulling out all the stops “Bobby at Home” by Bobby Flay would be an excellent choice. The celebrity chef gives you recipes for a full course meal. Appetizers, seafood, pasta, side dishes, and cocktails; this cookbook has them all, making it easy to show off your impressive cooking skills.
The libraries have plenty of other cookbooks, even down to cooking specific types of food, so there is bound to be something to help you impress with your cooking skills.
What goes best with dinner? A movie. Believe it or not, your library has lots of movies available for check out. If you are looking for a sappy romantic movie we have “The Longest Ride,” a movie based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks.
Maybe a comedy is more your style? All three libraries in Highlands County own the new movie “What Men Want.” The movie follows Taraji P. Henson’s character, Ali Davis, who develops the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
Maybe you hate both of those genres and would rather watch something scary? We’ve got you covered there too. “It: Chapter 2” has the terrifying clown Pennywise returning 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine and promises to be one that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
If none of those options sounds like things you’d enjoy, we also have plenty of romance novels available in the libraries. Some authors famous for their romance novels include Nora Roberts, Lisa Kleypas, Diana Gabaldon, Jude Deveraux, Sarah MacLean, and the classic and one of my personal favorites, Jane Austen. All of the libraries have books ready for you to check out.
We, at Avon Park Public Library where I am writing, are a visit or phone call away if you are in need of help with ideas. However you decide to celebrate Valentine’s Day, I hope your day is filled with love and kindness.