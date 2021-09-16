Venus, “a bright and shining star,” south of Lake Placid, has a very interesting past. Some say it got its name from a local sawmill owner named Willie Williams. Williams would often travel with his son to Arcadia to get supplies. Arcadia was a full day’s ride away, and the two would often find themselves late at night following the star of Venus.
Venus, an unincorporated community in Highlands County dating back to 1870, is also the oldest community in the county. The settlement appeared on early maps as a crossroads of military trails during the three Seminole Indian Wars and was known as Fish Eating Creek. It was a town made up of agriculture workers, cattle drivers and the remains of the turpentine industry. It was a bustling town until the 1930s.
Venus offers no central business district. Instead, homes and businesses are scattered through deep, shaded woods and open land. There’s an abundance of wildlife in the area, including deer and turkeys, fox and monkey squirrels, and enough different kinds of birds to attract scores of bird watchers.
The early pioneers living in this area were not homesteaders but merely squatters, because most of the land at that time was south of Polk County and had been set aside as Indian land. It was not open to homesteads. Around 1900, by an act of Congress, certain areas of South Florida became open to homesteaders, families moved in and the community prospered rapidly. In 1891, the post office was established and, because the settlers looked upon their community as a bright and shining star, the new post office was named Venus. The first Venus postmaster was James W. Bailey.
It was the second post office in the county. The first was Avon Park in 1888.
In 1918, the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad extended its track south, and although the road missed old Venus by about two miles to the east, the citizens were jubilant. For the first time, they were linked to the outside world by modern transportation.
The post office was moved to the new Venus by the railroad tracks. Several stores were opened and a gas station and garage were built, with the Baptist Church built nearby. The peak of growth was from 1910 to 1920.
Life was not necessarily grim all the time for early settlers. Basic needs such as building a pine log house were shared by neighbors who pitched in with labor and meals to make “log rolling” an all-day affair from dawn to dusk. Grinding cane syrup called for a communal celebration, with a hog or steer butchered and shared. Taffy pulls often followed the making of cane syrup. Square dances were called “frolics” and everyone would come. Cattle was an important food source and money crop. Hogs were the mainstay for most settlers in the area. Pig lard was used for cooking as well as eating.
In 1928, the Hicoria mill was established by Sherman Lumber Company on State Road 8, near the new railroad tracks between lake Placid and Venus. The mill employed 500 people. The saw mills were an important livelihood for the area. When the saw mills left, Venus dwindled, with some moving away. Hicoria became a ghost town.
Important social events for Venus were the political rallies. Anyone wishing to run for any office in Florida would come to Venus to politic. The rallies were gigantic affairs. Thousands came from all over the state. Ball games, camp meetings and barbecues were a part of the rallies, with plenty of speeches. Electricity would come to the Venus area in the mid-1940s and the first 10 telephones with 20 people on them installed in 1960.
The first school was built in 1910. The second school was a two-story brick structure built in 1915 on a four-acre plot. In 1933 the school was discontinued. Those who wanted higher learning had to commute to Lake Placid to complete their education. Not long afterward, the brick building was condemned and razed in 1945.
Archbold Biological Station
The Archbold Biological Station in Venus was founded in 1941 by Richard Archbold, aviator and explorer. He obtained the original 1,000 acre estate as a gift from John A. Roebling II, grandson of the Brooklyn Bridge designer. The land contained an unusual diversity of natural habitats, clusters of well-constructed buildings and other improvements ideally suited for an ecological field station.
The Station is a natural laboratory where biologists and students from around the world come to study these rare plants and animals. Their programs are part of a global effort to understand and preserve the Earth’s natural diversity that has resulted in many scientific discoveries.
Sources: The Tampa Tribune, Aug. 3. 1991; Lake Placid Journal, July 9, 1961; The Sebring News, April 28, 1982; The Sebring News, March 18, 1976; The Sebring News, Nov. 19, 1995; “DeVane’s Early History of Florida Vol. 1” and Archbold Biological Station.