SEBRING — The legacy of Anna Marie Feeney, president of The Battle of the Bands, lives on in Highlands County. Her daughter, Anna Maldonado, is passionate in keeping her mother’s projects to benefit local veterans, alive and well. Vet Jam – End of Summer Fest was very special.
“My mother’s legacy will live on now and in the future,” said Maldonado. “This is just the first page of her continuing legacy. She had already completed the planning for this event and I picked it right up so it could go on. We work to raise awareness of our veterans and veteran’s projects and organizations in Highlands County.
“We’re a 501 (c3) organization and 100% of the profits go to the veterans in our community. That will not change.”
Sadly, Feeney died in July. She was a very active member of our community as the president of The Battle of the Bands, a member of the Highlands Art League, the Veterans Council of Highlands County, the Avon Park, Lake Placid and Greater Sebring Chambers of Commerce and the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Some vendor booths were set up selling various items including jewelry, clothing, homemade pasta, insurance and unique gift items. Debbie Novak, with Country Crystals and More, had one of the booths. Angelo the clown was making balloon animals.
There were many opportunities to win some great raffle prizes, including a cruise. Contests and games, like the poker run and the cornhole tournament added to the fun.
Various organizations were there to offer information on how they help veterans. The Christian Motorcycle organization Riders of the Cross #499 were represented by Spenser Whitmire, Garth Winsor, Ken Nichols and Ty Pitts.
Shannon Thomas (Sgt. Shredder) and Steve Elliott represented Sgt. Shredder Rocking to Heal Vets, Inc., a non-profit organization.
“We’re giving veterans a second chance for life through live music,” said Thomas.
Thomas is a U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran who started the organization trying to help vets in the VA trauma units in the hospital.
“We started out providing musical instruments to the vets as a form of music therapy. It helps them with memory and muscle. We know not everyone is a musician, so we decided to branch out.
“We also help vets when they are unable to get things they need from the VA, like wheelchairs, both manual and electric and hospital beds. We all feel that camaraderie.”
Music therapy is a very effective way to help others with communication and different physical needs. It also calms and soothes.
“I had a lot of issues to work through,” said Thomas. “I listened to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and they changed me and gave me a second chance at life. I can live through their music!”
Music played a huge role in this event with the following bands performing: The Mad Stringers, Calico, Krooked Creek, Ryz-N-Souls, Raisin’ Cain, The Southern Renegade Band, Grimes Alley Blues Band and Red Headed Step Child.
Food could be purchased for $8 with choices including a hamburger, hot dog or pulled pork sandwich with potato salad, baked beans or Cole slaw.
Jean Webster and Jack Mainville were relaxing while enjoying a cold beverage to beat the heat. “We’re just here to listen to the music and have some fun.”