Nov. 11, 2020 is quickly approaching, and with that, Veterans Day. Many of us, myself included, know a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans, today is about you. We celebrate you and we thank you.
There are many resources for and about veterans and Veterans Day. It can be daunting to sort through the information alone, so we have compiled some information for you.
● Veterans Day discounts: On a blog on the U.S. Department of Veterans services (blogs.va.gov/VAntage/80347/veterans-day-2020-discounts/), a list of places that offer discounts or freebies on Veterans Day is available. A few places mentioned on the list that we have in Highlands County include: Bob Evans, Chili’s Bar & Grill, Denny’s, IHOP, Red Lobster, Village Inn, Bed Bath & Beyond, Office Depot, Publix, Walgreens, and many more. Please note that there are many more places listed, and discounts can be limited to certain locations, so please call the local location for additional information.
● U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (blogs.va.gov/VAntage/): Veterans can stay up to date on VA news or updates, read articles related to health and wellness, apply for jobs, and review different resources. There’s even a section on the website honoring veterans.
● Local VA Information (highlandsfl.gov/departments/community_programs/veterans/index.php): On this website, you will find information about our local Veterans Service Office, directions to both the local office and the local VA clinic, useful phone numbers, and information for the Medal of Honor Park.
● For the history of Veterans Day, visit va.gov/opa/vetsday/vetdayhistory.asp.
● Veterans Crisis Line (veteranscrisisline.net/): You can visit the website and chat online with a qualified responder, call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.
● Books & Beyond Reading Experience: The Highlands County Library System is offering a curated reading experience, and this month’s theme is remembering history through fiction books related to wars and American history/participation. Books & Beyond program includes suggested books/authors, online activities, related movies, a craft, and recipe.
We, at the Highlands County Library System, appreciate and thank you for your service. We are here to assist you! If you are interested in visiting any of the above mentioned websites or information for the Books & Beyond Reading Experience, visit us Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, we are offering curbside service from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the libraries open from 1-5:30 p.m. Highlands County libraries are closed on Veterans Day.
The final thing I would like to end with is a thank you to all veterans, but a special thank you to my husband and the couriers for the Heartland Library Cooperative and Highlands County Library System. Your service and dedication then, and now to us, is something we are grateful for each and every day. Thank you Kevin, Harold, Jack, and James.