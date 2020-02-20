AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 hosted an Assisting our Veterans Exposition on Saturday, Feb. 15. The event was held at American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was designed to bring awareness of veteran suicide.
At 11 a.m. all in attendance went inside to listen to guest speakers. After the opening prayer, Larry Roberts, who is the American Legion department of Florida VA Chairman, went on to remind everyone why the event was taking place, “More veterans committed suicide in the last decade, than the deaths of the Vietnam War. The American Legion has teamed up with some organizations to help with this epidemic. As you see, we got a team up here that provides counseling and therapy.”
There is an average of 20 veterans a day that America loses to suicide and among the speakers was Lisa Heinz, a mother who wanted to share her story. Heinz is a Gold Star mother, which is a non-profit organization of mothers who lost a child in service to the country. She lost her son Senior Airman Joshua Reinwasser to suicide on Veterans Day of 2018.
Joshua, according to his mother, had always wanted to be a soldier since the age of 5 and he was proud of his service and she believes what caused much of her son’s depression was that loss of purpose.
“He felt the feeling of having no value anymore because he was no longer serving,” said Heinz. “Joshua had reached out to the VA for help, but due to backlog and misinformation, he didn’t get it on time. But the VA isn’t the only option, we can’t expect them to do everything and that’s why events like these are very important. Outside resources that can fill in those holes.”
Another speaker was Sharon Lowe, president of K-9 Line, Inc. she told the attendees about her program, “We provide service dogs for veterans of any era, age, any disability. My son sitting in the back wrote a blank check for me, every veteran wrote a blank check for me, every Gold Star mom, every Gold Star family wrote a check for me and I didn’t have to ask for anything” Lowe expressed. “So whatever I can do to give them something back, something to live for, something to get up everyday, take care of them, that’s what I will do.” K9 Line, Inc. is non profit and comes free to veterans.
Dan Jarvis, a veteran, spoke next. Jarvis runs a non profit called 22Zero, he talks about his experience with suicide, PTSD,and major depressive disorder and the stigma that surrounds it. After meeting his wife years after his service and deciding to try therapy he talked about his encounters and what led to what worked for him.
“So I started going to the VA for therapy, and it was basically prolonged exposure,” he said. “Let’s rip the wounds off and lets send you back out. Oh by the way, here’s a prescription. Post traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, and all I heard was disorder, disorder.”
Not satisfied, he continued his search for a solution and came across in New Mexico an alternative treatment. It was called Accelerated Resolution therapy (ART) and Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories (RTM) protocol.
“And in 45 minutes I looked at the trainer and I say ‘What kind of Jedi stuff is this?’ because the emotional shift is instantaneous. So now as a non profit, we’re actually training veterans to be able to do this.”
The mission of 22Zero as quoted on their website “…We envision a future where members of these communities seek and receive user-friendly treatment without any stigma attached, enabling them to live healthy productive lives with their families and in their communities.”
After the last guest speaker, everyone gathered outside for a ceremonial 21 Gun Salute, that was followed by a 1 Mile Walk to raise awareness of the veterans who commit suicide every day. There was also a Veterans Benefit fair with vendors, providing additional information and help to anyone who asked or was interested. A silent auction took place, door prizes and raffles were also offered.
The parking lot was colored in different trikes and motorcycles as a Riders Bike Show by the American Legion Chapter 69 Riders. All benefit proceeds went to Project VetRelief. The project that’s based in the State of Florida provides support and offers different assistance to veterans. Any help a veteran may need, Project VetRelief refers where they can go, they also offer financial assistance, such as free grants for certain bills, the VetRelief will pay it directly for the Veteran. They also create connections where needed, there are 50 agencies available to help with PTSD and suicide prevention.
The VA being one of them and others like K-9 Line, Inc. and K-9 Partners for Patriots.
Jen Licata manager of the K-9 Partners for Patriots who also spoke at the event quoted, “We do service dogs for active duty and veterans with service related PTSD, TBI and MST. We actually rescue all of our dogs that are in the program. So they come from surrounding shelters, adoption agencies, rescues from across the state of Florida. To date, we have about 250 veterans have graduated the program.”
There were lots of different organization booths and all with the same goal. Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Sherri Alip for the VetCenter in Lakeland when asked about her feelings for events such as Assisting Our Veterans Exposition quoted, “It’s a very good networking program, I think that you know with all the different programs there are, its important for us all to work together to benefit veterans and our goal is to prevent suicide and to help veterans better their lives.”
This was the fourth year Larry Roberts does the event and it continues to build. Many went to show support and many more went to help assist veterans that are much need of a reaching hand.