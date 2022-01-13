The weekend of Jan. 7-8 was a two-day Veterans Expo event which included the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and a Veterans Resource and Benefits event.
The Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall arrived at American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park, accompanied by the Patriot Guard riders, and was available for viewing on both days.
The Wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC. It stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.
The Wall honors more than 3,000,000 Americans who served in the US Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of over 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
“The primary reason for the Veterans Expo is Challenge 22 so we can spread the awareness that 22 veterans and 16 children commit suicide daily,” said Larry Roberts, American Legion State Representative.
“We have organizations on site that provide counseling and therapy for PTSD. We also have a number of resource vendors on hand for assistance and benefit information for veterans.”
The opening ceremony began at 10 a.m. with an invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. After the opening remarks the motorcycle riders left for the poker run and the walkers left for the 2.2-mile walk to honor the victims of suicide.
The American Legion Honor Guard gave a 22-gun salute followed by the playing of taps.
Music throughout the day was provided by Blackbird Anthem. Lead vocalist, Adam Martin, is a disabled veteran and a graduate of Boy State (an American Legion Program).
Young jailer Logan Fuqua, locked up a number of important people, urging attendees to make a donation for their bail. Those locked up included Roberts, Doug Deierlein (Commander) and Jessica Moore (Southwestern Area Commander). All proceeds raised from the event will benefit Project: Vet Relief.
Les Martin was one of the resource vendors. He is the Chairman of the State Children and Youth Programs. “Some of our programs include providing information on gateway drugs (alcohol and marijuana), family support network, temporary financial aid and monetary grants.”
Dr. Janell Royster was available to assist and support veterans by brining awareness through suicide prevention. She works with Project Vet Relief.
Miranda Perez was shining up her 2008 Toyota Avalon. “I’m from northern Lake County and I travel all over to do events like this on suicide awareness. I lost my mom 12 years ago.”
The Vietnam Veterans Wall had a lot of visitors. Young assistants helped them locate the names of friends and loved ones.
Tim Bennett was able to locate the name of his friend, Ronald Raker. “We were wounded on the same day Feb. 18, 1969 somewhere in the Quang Naia Providence. Unfortunately he didn’t make it back.”
Director of the Career Development Center at SFSC Robert Hampton was there with Christian Luevano. They spoke to veterans about college and skill certification programs available to them. They do accept VA benefits.
Some of the other resource event vendors included Wolfhound Legacy, United Healthcare, Comfort Keepers, K9 Service Dogs, Veterans Administration and more.
“The American Legion saves lives,” said the Commander. “Jeff was a US Army Vet who could not pay his bills or send his child to college. He had a $50,000 life insurance policy and attempted suicide. He stepped into the street in front of a truck. The trucker swerved and missed him. He was invited to join the American Legion. He did and eventually became an officer. The American Legion became his extended family.”