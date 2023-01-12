AVON PARK — Andy Velez, U.S Navy veteran, and his wife, Carla, have a son in the U.S. Navy and one starting in the U.S. Air Force,.
Molly Clarkson served in the U.S. Army for 12 years at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and social worker Kelly Terwilliger’s husband served as a U.S. Marine.
Among the dozens of vendors and booths at the 8th annual Veterans Expo on Jan. 7-8 at American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park, they all had either helped veterans, gotten help from others, or most often, both.
Clarkson, there with her therapy golden retriever Hazel, took a rescue mission with Heroes, Badges and Warriors, OurHBW.Life, last April and told people about the equine, sailing and dining program that got its start with a different name.
Founder/President Greg Bicknell said it used to be “Horses, Barbecue and Water.” It took a day, but he found an alternate name with the same initials that would cover military and first responders.
He said HBW sets up healing events for veterans and first responders and also books people with other programs, especially Project VetRelief, for which the expo was raising funds.
Clarkson said HBW also coordinates with Dr. Janelle Royster of Semper Motis LLC, also at the event, whom Clarkson said is one of the best at treating post-traumatic stress disorder.
“She’s the real deal. I wish we had 20 of her,” Clarkson said.
Terwilliger, who works out of AdventHealth Lake Wales, makes sure to meet with every veteran who comes through the hospital to let them know about Mission 22, for which she is the Florida State Leader.
“Mission 22” refers to the number of suicides recorded in the veteran community each day. Terwilliger said she met her husband, a U.S. Marine, that way, and now both she and he spread the word and gather more volunteers.
“He is my ‘why,’” Terwilliger said.
Currently, Terwilliger said, Mission 22 has served 5,277 veterans and their families nationwide, with more than $11.5 million raised, but they just have 3,648 volunteer “ambassadors” in the country, including one set up in Japan.
“We want as many ambassadors as we can,” Terwilliger said.
Andy and Carla Velez, with The IGY6 Foundation — stands for “I’ve Got Your Six” — said they also do weekend horse and water events including sessions with Dr. Royster, all covered by theigy6foundation.org.
The event had the The Vietnam Traveling Wall, the War on Terrorism Wall and the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
Saturday had heavy attendance, with parking up and down South Self Avenue, including the lot at the Durrah Martin Softball Complex.
It started with breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. followed by a 2.2-mile “Be The One” walk for Veterans Suicide Awareness, a Jeep and Bike Cruise In and live music, faithful renditions of 1960s and 1970s Vietnam-era and Southern classic rock.
American Legion Post Commander Larry Roberts and his fellow American Post members arranged a 52-vendor expo, a “one-stop shop” for veterans, their families and anyone else moved to help.