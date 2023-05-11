While more than 150,000 people gathered at the Kentucky Derby in the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, to witness one of the most exciting events in horse racing history, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4300 in Sebring saddled up for a Derby party at the post.
The Kentucky Derby is not only a race but a spectacle of traditional Derby nostalgic Americana fashion. Women strutted with their large brimmed hats ornamented with lace or other items. Men wore the linen seersucker suit topped off with the Panama Jack hat or pork pie-style hat of yesteryear. Most everyone dressed in their Sunday’s best as the 149th Kentucky Derby commenced. It is called the run for the roses.
Meanwhile back in Sebring, miles away from the debauchery and spectacle, one may feel left out. But not for those attending the Derby party at the VFW Post 4330.
As Karen Forsyth walked into the Post, she was outfitted in a red rose imprinted dress and wore a large beige straw brimmed hat with roses decorated along the rim. She was delighted to let people know, “I’m going to the Derby party.”
It was festive inside. A large active bar in the center of the room. The Derby played on monitors hanging above the bar area. The room was filled with dozens of women displaying their Derby hats.
Men also participated, such as John Hawkins’ homemade hat consisting of a stuffed toy horse found in a flea market. “God Bless America” was written on the horse’s nose band. Hawkins pulled a replicated miniature rein that made the toy horse’s tail raise, the tail being his own hair. This hat, just like the other hats, were made for some interesting conversation.
Meanwhile, VFW Quartermaster Joseph Marinucci and his wife, Michele, welcomed the guests to the Derby party. The event has been a tradition.
With a thick Bostonian accent Joseph Marinucci said, “It’s a tradition here for many years. It’s a good gathering for all our veterans and families.”
When the horses came out of their starting gates, the crowd at the post cheered them onto the finish line. Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby with favorite Angel of Empire finishing third. Mage overcame 15-1 odds to win the race.
And as the 149th running of the roses ended with all the action and unfortunate events, seven horses paid with their lives the ultimate price for entertainment. In hindsight, being at the VFW 4300 Post was the next best thing expressed by many of the guest.
“It is easier to watch it here.” VFW member Charleen Taylor said.