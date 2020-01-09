SEBRING — VFW Post 4300 of Sebring participated in a VFW National contest called “Voice of Democracy.” The intent of the contest was to encourage students grades 9-12 to write an essay on “What Makes America Great” — accompanied by an audio version with the student reciting his/her essay.
VFW Post 4300 Sebring Senior Vice Commander Robert Sisson and Jr. Vice Commander Greg Schneider worked with Sebring High School and Col. Mark Colbert and Chief Dennis Green of the JROTC program at Sebring High School, to encourage and stimulate participation in the contest.
In December 2019, Sr. Vice Commander Sisson, along with Jr. Vice Commander Schneider, presented monetary awards at Sebring High School to the top three contest winners:
First place went to Sharon Deosaran; second place to Amyann Albritton; and third place to Kaitlin Albritton.
“All entrants did an extremely commendable job,” the Post said.
The winners showed excellence in composition, structure, writing and verbally articulating their thoughts. The students’ patriotism and love for our country was highlighted in all of the submitted essays. “VFW Post 4300 Sebring was honored to work with Sebring High School and the JROTC to make this endeavor a success,” the Post said.