SEBRING — With people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is helping make sure they stay busy and entertained.
The TDC recently launched a digital coloring book game on its website and will offer weekly prizes for participants who post their completed projects on social media using the #VisitSebring hashtag.
Artists of all ages can either color the images online or print out the images and color them at home. There are six images representing all three municipalities represented by Visit Sebring: three images of the TDC’s three postcard murals, one of Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring, one of Maxwell Groves in Avon Park, and one of caladiums and bass fishing representing Lake Placid, FL. Images are courtesy of Joseph Starkweather and Kristy Harris.
The TDC will be providing weekly prizes through the end of May. When artists have completed their coloring projects, they can post to their social media (Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter) with the #VisitSebring hashtag and the images will automatically be entered to win.
“We wanted to provide a way for people to be creative and celebrate the wonderful places and things to do that we have here in the Sebring area,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the TDC. “Everyone is looking for things to do right now, so this is a way we can help them explore the area without leaving their house.”
Prizes include a VIP Tour at Highlands Hammock State Park, Maxwell Groves gift certificate, Lake Placid Mural Book, Sebring Soda Festival tasting cards, and Sebring Soda Shop gift certificate.
To access the digital coloring book game, please visit https://visitsebring.com/coloring-game/. For more information about visiting the Sebring area, please go to VisitSebring.com.