Round 3 Racing will be looking to wrap up the World Racing League powered by Hagerty East Championship GP1 season title this weekend at Sebring International Raceway with the team’s first-ever all-female driving line-up. But for Erin Vogel — the latest addition to the team — the bigger story is the team will have three extremely talented drivers together regardless of sex.
Still, Vogel also knows that for the near future, at least, female teams are going to get extra attention, although she hopes one day that will cease to be the case.
“I think that will stop being newsworthy as we get more women in racing and it’s just more common to see women working together,” Vogel said. “I think the reason it’s so celebrated right now is just because it shows that we’re beginning to have numbers in various series. So I think once we start getting used to the fact that there are more and more women behind the wheel, that will stop being so noteworthy.
“I’ve even noticed I have this tendency to say, ‘I’m excited to be working with these female drivers,’ and I’m really gonna try to stop doing that and just say, ‘I’m excited to work with these drivers.’ We’re all just drivers. I think right now it’s just about increasing visibility, and then increasing numbers, so that it’s not such a novel thing.”
While there was much fanfare when Vogel became the first female to win a Pro-Am class race in SRO GT World Challenge America last year, she felt her co-driver, Michael Cooper, didn’t receive enough recognition for his role in the victory.
“I certainly feel like the conversation often excludes Michael and I don’t want that to be the case,” Vogel said. “I think it needs to be acknowledged that we’re all an important part of the effort to get a win. I definitely see why the conversation is skewing in that direction right now, just because it is more unusual to have women doing these things. But I do hope that it stops being something that we have to talk about so much, because I think that the credit goes to a lot of people in a lot of other places. Most of us women who have gotten as far as we have in this sport, have had a lot of mentorship from wonderful men and very talented men and I want to make sure that that continues to be recognized, as well.”
This will be just the second WRL race for Vogel, who competed at Virginia International Raceway several months ago, where she was introduced to the gang from Round 3 Racing, including team owner Brad McCall. The two hit it off, agreeing to join forces if the opportunity presented itself, which it did for this weekend.
At Sebring, Vogel will be joining Loni Unser and Sabré Cook in the No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman.
“I know they’re both superb drivers,” Vogel said. “I respect both of them and have followed both of them for a long time. I just recently got to actually meet them in person, we’ve both chatted online a lot, so I’m excited to get to race with them.
“I’ve definitely talked with both of them about doing other programs or if other programs came up, wanting to put each other’s names forward. So it’s going to be really great to get to drive together. I think it’ll just make us that much more eager to look for other opportunities together in the future.”
All three drivers are part of Shift Up Now, an organization that promotes females in the racing industry.
“It’s such a supportive group, I think we all try to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” Vogel said. “I think we all recognize that the best way to help each other out is to not only promote our own successes, but to promote each other’s successes and to really be a team, even though we’re not always all working together.”
Vogel is also involved with Athena Racing, which aims to provide low cost or no cost free STEM education to young girls.
“That’s been fun to be involved with and to meet young women who are interested in science, transportation, motor sports, mathematics, engineering, and to help inspire them,” Vogel said. “It’s not just about the math and science, engineering technology, it’s about public speaking and becoming a full fully fledged member of a team and all of that. For me, I learned a lot from from Loxley (Browne), who is the CEO of Athena Racing, and I learned a lot from the girls, as well.”
Vogel said she would love to see some of the Athena Racing young ladies use their STEM skills to get into motorsports, such as on the engineering side.
“There’s so many different kinds of engineering, whether it’s the data engineers or the chassis engineers,” she said. “And that’s just at the levels that I raced, there are so many more types of engineering that happen at the higher levels of motorsports. And I would love to see them know and understand that’s something that’s achievable for them if it’s what they want to pursue. I’m definitely excited to keep reminding them those career paths exist for them. And I certainly hope we see some of them there in the near future.”
Vogel is looking forward to returning to her roots in a Porsche this weekend — having raced a Porsche Boxster in her early days — and was grateful for the opportunity to race at Sebring.
“I really want to say ‘thank you’ to Round 3 Racing for thinking of me when they had a seat come available,” she said. “I’m really honored to drive with them and be a part of the team. I want to make sure I thank their sponsors, Team Cooper Tire and Haggerty, for helping them to be able to put on the kinds of programs that they do and put drivers in their seats. I’m excited to work with them.”
Vogel hasn’t quite finalized her racing plans for 2023.
“I have a lot of stuff up in the air right now,” she said. “I’m having a lot of good conversations, so I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But stay tuned — hopefully, I’ll have good news.”
Friday will be a testing and practice day for the teams and will end with a Trunk or Treat event on the Midway from 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday will feature an 8-hour race beginning at 9 a.m., while Sunday will see another 8-hour race, which begins at 8 a.m.
A spectator ticket, allowing admission for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is $25. Car parking is $10 and RV passes are $50. All tickets and parking are general admission and are good for all three days of activity.
Purchase tickets online at www.SebringRaceway.com. Gates will open Friday at 7:30 a.m.