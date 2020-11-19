SEBRING — The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1097, held its Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. A moving service, it reminded everyone about the meaning of Veterans Day.
A flag retirement ceremony had been planned after the ceremony, but was canceled due to the weather. The group had accumulated several barrels of flags that are no longer usable and need to be appropriately retired.
The United States Flag Code (Title 4, Section 8k) states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
A proper Flag Retirement Ceremony is the most dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer seen fit to serve our nation.
“We were afraid of the weather and a possible downpour,” Fred Norton said. “If the rain puts out the fire, that is disrespect for the flag. It must be able to burn completely out to ash. We want to do this right.”
Rod Lane, who served in the U.S. Army, wore his favorite hat. “Many people comment on my hat. I served in Vietnam in 1968-1969.”
John Vincent served in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960’s. Terry Byne served in the U.S. Navy.
The welcome was given by 1st VP Paul Hinman of the VVA (Vietnam Veterans Association). “A veteran is someone who issued a blank check to the United States, payable up to and including their life.”
There are many people still missing, according to Betsy Waddell (U.S. Navy and VVA treasurer): World War II (78,000), Korea (8,000), Cold War (120), Vietnam (2,000) and Gulf War (3).
The POW/MIA Table Presentation honors those veterans.
A small round table set for one was representative of the people still missing. Waddell explained the meaning of the items on the table.
“The table is round (shows the frailty of a prisoner alone). The white tablecloth (represents the purity of the intentions). The table is set for one to show one person against their oppressor. The red ribbon (to get a proper count of comrades). The single rose in the vase (shows the blood shed for freedom).
“The linen on the bread plate (reminder of their bitter fate). The salt shaker (the grief and tears of the family). The Bible (comfort of faith). The inverted glass (they are not here to toast us). The candle (signifies the light of hope).”
Wreath presentations were led by Howard Osgood (U.S. Air Force and VVA director) and Waddell. The service song recognition included the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Veterans were asked to stand to be recognized when their song was played.
The ceremony ended with a closing prayer and singing ‘God Bless America.’
The AVVA ladies served hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages to attendees.
“Bless us as we honor those who have served,” Chaplain Mclean.