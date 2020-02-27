AVON PARK — Saturday evening, Walker Memorial Academy held their 20th Annual Talent Show and bake auction in efforts to raise money for their senior mission trip to Belize, headed up by the junior and senior class. Every year the academy opens to the public to share some of most amazing talent performed by students ranging from grades kindergarten to 10th grade.
Talents ranged from beautiful vocals of various ages to instrumentals and even a combination of the two in small groups that lifted the spirits of the crowd with inspiration soaring throughout the walls of the auditorium.
Between each segment there was a brief, yet very enthusiastic bake auction with deserts and pastries prepared by the student’s families, representing various regions of the world. There was food served from the dining hall throughout the event with some of most treasured recipes of the student’s families.
In the talent show, there were three winners chosen for each of the two categories, broken down by grade.
Kindergarten through 3rd grade and 4th grade through 10th. For the K-3 category, first place went to 2nd grader Zael Garcia Herreros for an amazing solo performance, followed by Maynah Cadet in kindergarten coming in second for her beautiful solo performance. Sharlize Naar, in the first grade, came in third with yet another outstanding solo performance.
For the 4th through 10th category, first place went to Razelle Temana in the 10th grade for her amazing solo performance, followed by the Muy Picante Ensemble instrument group of the 6th grade, placing second for a captivating instrumental and voice performance. Shaista Elskamp, in the 8th grade, came in third for yet another amazing solo.
The judges didn’t have an easy job. Every performance by these amazing students had the audience so captivated, with most bringing the audience to their feet in awe, anxiously awaiting the next.
Most of the students of Walker Academy have grown up attending school together all of their lives. The love and encouragement that filled the room with each performance was more moving than words alone could describe.
If you ever have the opportunity to attend one of Walker Memorial Academy’s talent shows, know that it will be a moving and inspiring experience that will stay with you for a long time to come.