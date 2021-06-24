Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.