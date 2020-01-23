LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Lake Placid Aeromodelers Club airstrip was buzzing with activity. Model airplane pilots on the ground showed off their war-time planes for judging by the spectators. The event attracted pilots from cities around the state, like Miami, Winter Haven and Sarasota.
The Fly-in was an AMS sanctioned event and was the third of its kind held in Lake Placid. Larry Kauffman, president of the local club, started flying model planes back in 1970. He’s seen a lot of changes over the years. But this event showcases the classic war-time model planes, built to scale — complete with cockpits and model pilots whose heads turn as they bank. Some can fly at 110 mph. They can cost over $1,500.
The club now allows all types of flying machines, which vary in size and design. Today, drones are popular, along with model helicopters. Even the engines can be modern. Some still run on fuel, while others are electric or battery powered. Gasoline fuel model planes can stay in the air as long as 35 minutes, while electric drones usually have to get up there and back in five minutes.
But the common thread to belong to these clubs across the state is that everyone must belong to the AM Modelers Association and go through training and learn safety rules.
The most basic rule is that the models cannot climb over 400 feet in altitude and must be operated ‘line of sight.’ They cannot interfere with any nearby airports either.
Ray Chadwick is the vice-president of the club. He started flying model planes back in upper state New York and has been in Lake Placid for seven years. He himself flies a giant scale plane. Chadwick announced that the second weekend in February, the 8th and 9th, the club will be hosting a competition where things get really serious. Pilots have to fly their entries in a set pattern through an air course. It takes a lot of skill to do that. Spectators are invited.
Most any Saturday, someone will be at the field, which is south of Placid Lakes on Placid Lakes Boulevard, north of Highway 70. Anyone interested in flying model planes or drones can call Larry Kauffman 703-201-6572. Presently they have 43 members. Dues are $70 a Year. It’s a fun hobby!