ZOLFO SPRINGS – The Rotary Club of Hardee County will present the Watermelon Festival this Saturday, May 13, at Pioneer Park in Zolfo Springs.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Children under 5 years old get in free.
There will be food vendors, artisans, live music, ag demonstrations, fruits and vegetables, a car show, carriage rides, airboat/swamp buggy rides and contests. The airboat rides will be done on Peace River.
Music will be provided by Gospel Jubilee, Sherry White, The Cadillac Cowboys and Crush.
The event is presented by Mosaic and it is designed to promote the local farmers. Proceeds support the Rotary Club of Hardee County who in return helps many local organizations. The Rotary’s major project is taking veterans to Washington, D.C to visit their memorial with Heartland Rotary Freedom Flight.
Tickets can be purchased online and at the gate. Go to rotarywatermelonfestival.eventbrite.com for details. Pioneer Park is located at 231 Wilbur C. King Blvd., just off State Road 64 in Zolfo Springs.