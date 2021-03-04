LAKE PLACID — Wawa hosted a doubleheader groundbreaking ceremony in Lake Placid and in South Sebring on Wednesday morning. Wawa’s officials and local government representatives donned hart hats and shoveled dirt to mark the occasion in both cities. Wawa’s Wally the Goose mascot was supervising the proceedings.
First and foremost on residents’ minds; Wawa is set to open all three stores on the same day on Sept. 16, however, that is “subject to change,” Area Manager Dan Temple said at the groundbreaking. The stores will be located at the northwest corner of Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 in Lake Placid; the northeast corner of Highlands Avenue and U.S. 27 in South Sebring and on the northeast corner of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 in North Sebring.
While residents cannot wait to get their favorite hot coffees and fancy frozen concoctions that help you hang on, as Jimmy Buffett would say, and a hoagie, there are others who are looking to join the Wawa workforce.
In addition to the gas and sales taxes the county will benefit from, Wawa will add dozens of jobs. Temple said each store will hire between 35 and 40 employees, making the potential of 120 jobs to be added in Highlands County. Hiring will take place about the second week in July, about 10 weeks prior to the store openings. Temple said in this market they did not want to hire people too early and not have a store for them to work in. In a different location, newly trained associates could work at another location while construction ended at the store they were hired for. Temple also said they have hired one person already who lives in Lake Placid and is training in another location.
When it comes time to hire in Highlands County, Filano said there will be signage on the store properties. Also, those seeking employment can visit wawa.com/careers around June and see what positions are available.
Director of Store Operations Dave Filano said the employees are the heart of Wawa, calling them fantastic, friendly and accommodating. Temple said the starting pay is $10.50 per hour with an average about $11 per hour. He stated the pay could be up to $15 per hour for associates depending on experience.
Temple and Filano were proud to inform the Highlands News-Sun that 90% of promotions are generated from within the company. The “Career Path” from customer service associate to general manager for internal promotion can be seen under the “Why Work at Wawa?” tab of the company’s website.
According to Wawa, through the Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP) more than 40% of Wawa is owned by the associates. They say they offer competitive wages, a 401K plan, medical coverage, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, educational assistance plans and employee assistance programs are some of the benefits.
“It builds loyalty,” Matt Winters, construction team manager said about the associate benefits.
According to the Wawa website, applicants will need a valid email for the application, proof you can legally work in the country and about half an hour to fill out the application. In addition, the site has an interactive presentation on what a store associate’s role and a corporate role is like in the “What’s it like to be part of the flock?” section.