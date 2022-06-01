The world is an ever-changing place, and at times a little scary. The Uvalde school shooting has many people on edge, hugging their loved ones a little tighter. Often in these times of uncertainty, we look outside to see who will make the world a better place, who will change the hearts of those around us to ensure the world is safer for the children of the future. What if we, individually and collectively, vowed to make the world a better place? What if we promised ourselves and our children that we would be the kindness the world is missing?
“Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.” – Bob Kerrey
Kindness is free in all situations. The clerk at the store snapped at you? It is free to assume that the clerk had something tragic happen that morning and is just dealing with a lot of things. Someone cut you off in traffic? Instead of honking, you could just peacefully let them pass because maybe they are rushing to the hospital with a soon-to-be mom in labor. A child in the store is crying and screaming? Instead of assuming the child is “being bad,” maybe we could just give the benefit of the doubt and think maybe the child is hungry or tired.
Of course, life offers us many opportunities to exercise kindness and there are far more complicated situations you will encounter than what I shared. Grace and kindness aren’t just to be shared externally. Maybe you are the one struggling to make ends meet or grieving the loss of a loved one. Maybe something tragic has happened in your life. Give yourself grace and kindness.
Life can change in an instant, and tragedy can easily be found, but so can amazing examples of humans loving, caring and banding together. Open your eyes, heart and mind to the softer things life has to offer and see how you change yourself and those around you. We all have the ability to be a bright light in someone’s day, month or life. With the power of choice, we can choose to be better than we were yesterday, and we can choose to bring goodness and love to the world. We can choose to break cycles of anger, abuse and violence. We can choose to use all things for good.
If you need uplifting examples of others changing the world for the better, healing yourself or breaking cycles of violence, try some of these titles:
● “The Mister Rogers Effect: 7 Secrets to Bringing Out the Best in Yourself and Others from America’s Beloved Neighbor” by Dr. Anita Knight Kuhnley.
● “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever” by Gavin Edwards; illustrations by R. Sikoryak.
● “Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving” by Angela C. Santomero; foreword by Deepak Chopra.
● “Tough: My Journey to True Power” by Terry Crews.
● “Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community” by the Born This Way Foundation Reporters with Lady Gaga.
● “Everyday Trauma: Remapping the Brain’s Response to Stress, Anxiety, and Painful Memories for a Better Life” by Tracey Shors, Ph.D.
It’s everyone’s responsibility to make the world a better place and it is our individual duty to ensure we give love and kindness to each other. We must strengthen our ability to empathize and learn to care about each other.
“Our world hangs like a magnificent jewel in the vastness of space. Every one of us is a part of that jewel. A facet of that jewel. And in the perspective of infinity, our differences are infinitesimal. We are intimately related. May we never even pretend that we are not.” – Mr. Fred Rogers.