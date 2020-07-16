WeatherTech Racing drivers Cooper MacNeil and Toni Vilander are ready for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring this Friday and Saturday.
MacNeil and Vilander are poised to get the No. 63 Ferrari 488 Evo back on the podium at the 3.7-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway this weekend. The fast and flowing Sebring circuit is a welcome layout for the Scuderia Corsa managed team and the new WeatherTech Racing Ferrari 488 Evo. Coming off of a fifth-place finish at the Daytona sprint race 10-days ago the team is motivated to get back up on the podium in Central Florida on Saturday night.
“We had a good run at Daytona, but just couldn’t put everything together to get on the podium,” MacNeil said. “We have the new Evo package and we are thinking a track like Sebring will be a better track to best make those new bits translate into results. Sebring is one of my favorite tracks in the country. I won there in 2013, we finished third there last March, and I want to get back on the top step this weekend.”
“It is a tight turn around for the drivers and the team since Daytona,” Vilander said. “I am ready to go! I am looking forward to racing the WeatherTech Ferrari at Sebring again. We will have to find a good set-up quickly for the race in free practice. Last year we were P3, so the aim this time is to go for the win. It will be different going there to do a two hour and 40-minute race as opposed to 12 hours, but the team and Cooper and I are up to the challenge.”
Television coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring will be July 18 at 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN. IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout the race week on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com.
