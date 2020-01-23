DAYTONA BEACH — With a new home at the world-renowned Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach the 10th year of Welcome To Rockville features an unparalleled lineup of today’s top rock and metal artists and up-and-coming talent for Florida’s Biggest Rock Experience, happening on Friday, May 8, Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10.
As previously announced, Metallica — recently named the world’s biggest all-time touring act by Pollstar — will exclusively headline all five Danny Wimmer Presents hard rock festivals in 2020, including Welcome To Rockville, in a unique collaboration unprecedented for any American festival promoter or band.
In addition to Metallica, who will perform two different sets (Friday, May 8 and Sunday, May 10), fan favorite Disturbed will headline Saturday, May 9. The diverse lineup also includes Lynyrd Skynyrd (their last show ever in their Northern Florida home area), Godsmack, Deftones, Social Distortion, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Mastodon, Gojira, Royal Blood, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Anthrax, Ghostemane, Hellyeah, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves and many more.
“As a lifelong fan, it was an overwhelming experience to attend Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final hometown show at a sold-out stadium (TIAA Bank Field) in Jacksonville in September of 2018. Lynyrd Skynyrd is a band that has known tragedy and responded with nothing but triumph for over 50 years. They defined Southern rock, and they were a definitive part of my own rock n’ roll education growing up in Jacksonville,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “After nine great years in Jacksonville, it was a difficult decision to move Welcome To Rockville to a new home — but it was a necessary decision for the festival to continue to grow and deliver the kind of experience that Florida’s rock fans deserve. I’m so humbled and honored that Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming with us to Daytona Beach to celebrate 10 years of Welcome To Rockville with their last-ever North Florida area show.”
The three-day destination festival will feature three music stages, premium food and beverage selections and enhanced onsite experiences.
Weekend, 2-Day (new for 2020) and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes, as well as tent and RV camping passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now at www.WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com.
The current music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2020 is as follows (subject to change):
Friday, May 8
Metallica, Deftones, Social Distortion, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Royal Blood, Ghostemane, Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, Bones UK, City Morgue, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Brutus, Killstation, Brass Against, Ego Kill Talent, Zero 9:36.
Saturday, May 9
Disturbed, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Bad Wolves, The Darkness, Power Trip, Jinjer, ??? ??, New Years Day, 3Teeth, Brkn Love, Toothgrinder, Joyous Wolf.
Sunday, May 10
Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Mastodon, Gojira, Anthrax, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Sleeping With Sirens, Of Mice & Men, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Fire From The Gods, Counterfeit, Airbourne, Goodbye June, Stitched Up Heart, Hero The Band.
Festival entry begins each day at 11:30 a.m.
Welcome To Rockville
After welcoming sold-out crowds of 90,000-plus the past three years, the move to Daytona International Speedway will allow Welcome To Rockville to increase its audience capacity while at the same time providing more enhanced audience experiences. A recent $400 million renovation of the Speedway and additional $200 million invested in the surrounding area in recent years has transformed the destination into a world-class facility, including numerous hotels within walking distance, many dining options and expanded space for camping, allowing Rockville attendees a convenient and well-rounded experience.
At Welcome To Rockville, Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to offer a collaboration with Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner. Blackened is a super-premium American whiskey blend, crafted by the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and finished in the earth shattering music of Metallica. The finest bourbons, ryes and whiskeys were hand selected to create something revolutionary — finished in black brandy casks and pummeled by sound. Enter Night Pilsner is Metallica’s collaboration with the rock stars of craft brewing, Stone Brewing. Blackened and Enter Night will come together under one roof to offer guests a one-of-a-kind musical festival experience. The massive Boilermaker pop-up will feature a Blackened & Enter Night Pilsner Boilermaker, as well as craft cocktails and ice-cold Enter Night Pilsner. This exciting collaboration marks the latest in a long line of amplified guest experiences only available through Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals. Learn more at http://BlackenedWhiskey.com.
Current pass prices for Welcome To Rockville are as follows:
• 3-Day Weekend GA: starting at $209.50 plus fees
• 3-Day VIP: $499.50 plus fees (close to selling out)
• 3-Day Military General Admission: $175 (fees included)
• 2-Day GA (Friday/Saturday, Saturday/Sunday or Friday/Sunday): $169.50 plus fees
• Single Day GA: $99.50 plus fees
• Single Day VIP: $199.50 plus fees